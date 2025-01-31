This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Meet the newest member of Team Green. House of the Dragon Season 3 has added a new cast member. According to Variety, James Norton has been cast as Ormund Hightower. Ormund is the nephew of Otto Hightower and cousin to Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Gwayne (Freddie Fox). The newest member of the Hightower clan to be cast has been previously referenced in Season 2, but now we have a face to the name. Ormund Hightower will arrive at King’s Landing in Season 3, to support House Hightower against Team Black and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy).

The series, based on the work of George R.R. Martin and taking place before the main events of Game of Thrones, has been renewed through Season 4, which is set to be the series’ final season. There has been no official word about if Season 3 has begun filming. House of the Dragon also stars Matt Smith (Doctor Who) Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, and more. Fractured is possibly the best way to describe Season 2. After the death of her son Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault), Rhaenrya's deep-seated rage was made impossibly deeper. As the season progresses, Rhaenrya and Daemon (Matt Smith) part ways, with Daemon spending the majority of the season in Harrenhal. When not experiencing hallucinations, Daemon is plotting his own plans next month alongside Ser Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale), who has bent the knee to declare his loyalty to Rhaenyra. At the end, Alicient is fleeing after begging Rhaenyra to come with her, but it's too late. War is about to begin.

What's Next for Westeros?

