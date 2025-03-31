The third season of House of the Dragon is closer to becoming a reality. Tommy Flanagan has joined the cast of the next installment of the Game of Thrones prequel that is all about the Targaryen family. The actor will be portraying Ser Roderick Dustin, a warrior from the north who serves as the leader of the Winter Wolves. The group supports Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) during the events of the violent Dance of the Dragons. Fans of the series have been waiting to see the strongest points of this conflict depicted on the big screen ever since HBO announced that the project would be moving forward.

Tommy Flanagan is no stranger to stealing the spotlight in a fantasy story. The actor was previously seen as Cicero in Gladiator, the popular blockbuster directed by Ridley Scott in which Russell Crowe portrayed a brave warrior. Flanagan also starred as Tullk Ul-Zyn in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2. The small role allowed the acclaimed actor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Ser Roderick Dustin, Tommy Flanagan will leave his mark on the franchise based on the successful books written by George R.R. Martin. The battle for the throne will continue in the third season of House of the Dragon.

The next installment of House of the Dragon will feature a couple of new cast members who will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, as Rhaenyra and the Dowager Queen, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), fight for the Iron Throne. James Norton will be seen in upcoming episodes of the HBO smash hit as Ormund Hightower. As the story that involves several members of the Targaryen family continues to expand, more talented performers join the series that has included performances from Paddy Considine and Rhys Ifans.

Return to Westeros

Image via FX

While fans wait for the release of the third season of House of the Dragon, HBO will keep viewers entertained with the launch of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The spinoff starring Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell will follow a young woman who suddenly becomes a warrior after an unexpected turn of events. Despite his lack of experience, this new hedge knight will get an esquire of his own. HBO hopes to turn the duo into protagonists that can be embraced by audiences in the coming months, with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms expected to premiere during the second half of this year.

A release date for the third season of House of the Dragon hasn't been announced by HBO. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.