It’s been half a year since Season 2 of House of the Dragon roared onto our screens, and in the time since, audiences have been waiting to hear about when they can expect more. After waiting more than two years in between the first and second batch of episodes, fans were hoping that such a long wait wouldn’t stand in between them and the next chapter of The Dance of the Dragons. Unfortunately, the third season of the hit HBO series hasn’t even picked up cameras to begin production. They say no news is good news, but in the case of the Game of Thrones prequel series, we’re looking for any movement in the right direction. After a less-than-promising update from series leads Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel, and Tom Glynn-Carney at NYCC, star Emma D’Arcy has dropped some promising statements about the production timeline.

While chatting with Collider’s Therese Lacson, D’Arcy shared a bit of good news with the bad — we’ll lead with the bad. When asked whether they'd seen the third installment’s script, D’Arcy said, “No, I haven’t, is the truth. But soon, I hope. I’m really excited to go back.” Now for the good news. Despite not having any of the next plot points in their head, or lines to rehearse, D’Arcy does know when the cast and crew are set to get back together and film another excellent season of television. “Early next year,” they teased, adding, “We’re warming up.”

