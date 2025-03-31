Principal photography has now begun for the third season of House of the Dragon. HBO has announced that cameras are rolling for the next installment of their Game of Thrones spinoff through a video featuring a new look at Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy). The protagonist of this story can be seen in one of her signature outfits, covered by a coat in order to protect Emma D'Arcy from the set's cold weather. The stage has been set for the two prominent factions from the Targaryen family to fight for the Iron Throne, in the next chapter of one of the biggest series HBO has ever produced.

House of the Dragon introduced a young version of Rhaenyra Targaryen (portrayed by Milly Alcock) as an intelligent young woman who befriended Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). When the girls grew up, they found themselves in a violent situation in which they needed to battle each other in order to claim the Iron Throne. Unfortunately, their personal conflict involves all of Westeros because the Targaryen family controls the land's dragons. The battle for supremacy will include explosive action, unexpected twists and turns and the drama audiences have come to know and love from George R.R. Martin's work.

The second season of House of the Dragon was released fourteen months after principal photography began. If the next installment of the spinoff follows a similar schedule, audiences could be reunited with Rhaenyra and Alicent in the summer of 2026. Matt Smith is expected to return in the new episodes of the television smash hit as Daemon Targaryen. The Doctor Who star has been praised for his performance as the fearless warrior who also serves as King Consort.

The World of 'Game of Thrones' Expands

Image via Max

While it's nice to see Emma D'Arcy announcing that the third season of House of the Dragon is now in production, the potential release window for the series seems far away. In the meantime, HBO will entertain audiences around the world with the launch of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The new Game of Thrones spinoff is expected to premiere during the second half of this year. The show will be centered around Dunk (Peter Claffey) and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). There's no denying that HBO is more than excited to continue the expansion of their blockbuster franchise, as the legacy of Game of Thrones grows more than six years after the conclusion of the original series.

A release date for the third season of House of the Dragon hasn't been announced by HBO. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.