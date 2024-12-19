By the time the final episode of Game of Thrones ended, the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros were under the rulership of King Bran of House Stark. However, well over a hundred years prior, Westeros groaned under the vice-like grip of House Targaryen and their dragons. The first season of the HBO hit prequel series, House of the Dragon, laid the field for the Dance of Dragons, the Tagaryen civil war that would ultimately weaken the House descended from Old Valyria. While Season 2 disappointed fans with a somewhat tepid climax, war is very much in full swing and dragons will surely dance. Ahead of a third season which has already been confirmed, showrunner Ryan Condal offers much appreciated insight into the production timeline and the season's potential direction.

The Battle of the Gullet is likely to be the starting point for the third season of House of the Dragon, given how Season 2's finale wrapped. It will see the dreaded Sea Snake back in action, in what many hope will be a worthy rendition of George R.R. Martin delivered in his written works. Showrunner Condal, while looking ahead to the new season, revealed on The Stuff Dreams are Made Of podcast, the filming timeline for House of the Dragon Season 3. Condal, who is also credited with working on the critically acclaimed Game of Thrones, notes that filming will begin in the first quarter of 2025 and end in late fall 2025, saying:

"2025 is gonna be utter madness from January like third until deep in the fall when we wrap production. We do [have a start date for production], I don't want to say it because it'll be a thing, but it's first quarter 2025."

As mentioned above, there is a belief, despite the disappointment of Season 2, that the actual Dance of the Dragons will begin in earnest in Season 3. More carnage, bloodshed and chaos, as two factions of the most powerful house in the realm vie for the Iron Throne. Showrunner Condal, on the same podcast, goes on to tease the season itself, saying:

"I will say, this is the best season to come. There is, it is as outlandish as Leavesden Studios has been with our show to date. We've outlandished ourselves this time around. So plenty to see, it will be a good one."

Give the Dragon Queen a Sword

House of the Dragon, despite some of the criticisms it has faced, is a pretty impressive show, especially for those who hold Game of Thrones close to heart. Central to the story is Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra, who holds the rightful claim to the Iron Throne. Despite commanding the loyalty of men, women, lords, ladies and even dragons, there is one thing D'Arcy hopes to change in the coming season. While fellow stars like Matt Smith, and Fabien Frankel, get to wield swords, the ladies, including a queen, lacks hardened steel. D'Arcy hopes to change that going forward, saying:

"The petition I’ve put in is I want a weapon. Like it’s getting ridiculous. I don’t even mind if it’s like a little dagger, a short sword. I don’t really care. All the men in the show don’t have to worry about where they put their hands because they’re constantly holding the pommel of their sword. That obviously sounds like innuendo and you can do with that what you will but that is true. And all the rest of us are going, “Where do we put our f--king hands?" Anyway, next year one hand is going to be taken care of. That’s what I want. I want a sword, and I’ve been really clear about that with Ryan and I think that’s happening."

House of the Dragon Season 3 is still without a release date, but stay tuned to Collider for updates. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Max.

