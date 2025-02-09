Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon just got a huge filming update straight out of MegaCon in Orlando, Florida. During a panel with Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel, the pair revealed that they've received scripts for the fourth, fifth, and sixth episodes for the third season of the HBO Max series. Back in December, the show was said to have started filming in January. Now, it's confirmed that not only are they filming, but they're a few episodes deep. The news comes just days after the casting news that James Norton would be joining the third season as Ormund Hightower.

The show has been renewed for a fourth and final season to fully wrap up The Dance with Dragons that haunts the House Targaryen bloodline for generations to come. Showrunner Ryan Condal revealed on The Stuff Dreams are Made Of podcast that for season three, "2025 is gonna be utter madness from January like third until deep in the fall when we wrap production. We do [have a start date for production], I don't want to say it because it'll be a thing, but it's first quarter 2025." With it now being February, things seem to be right on track with Condal's projected schedule.

If Nothing Else in Season Three, Give Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra a Sword