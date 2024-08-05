The Big Picture House of the Dragon will end after its fourth season, leaving fans eager for answers and more dragon battles.

Season 3 is anticipated to have eight episodes like its predecessor, maintaining the dramatic storytelling cadence.

Filming for Season 3 is set to begin in early 2025, with the show unfolding the Targaryen civil war storyline.

News broke today that House of the Dragon, the fan-favorite Game of Thrones prequel series, will be coming to an end after its fourth season. But wait a minute — the Season 2 finale just premiered last night, so aren’t we skipping over some important information? That important information would be about the show’s upcoming third season, which audiences are already looking to for answers, and maybe a few (or several) dragon battles. While we hate to see the dragons drag one another, we’re definitely game for more action following what was a very drama-heavy and chatty season.

But, how many episodes can we expect to see in Season 3? The first season had 10, which was the perfect number to round out the beginning chapter and introduction to the war that would become known as the Dance of the Dragons. Then, after a two-year wait, we finally got Season 2, which only consisted of eight episodes. The slight inconsistency has us eager to know what’s ahead for the third season, something that co-showrunner Ryan Condal addressed during a press conference following the Season 2 finale.

Reported by Collider's Therese Lacson, who was in attendance at the event, Condal teased:

“Without saying anything, because I haven't had discussions with HBO about it, I would just anticipate the cadence of the show from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from Season 2 on.”

While this isn’t a super clear response, we feel that it’s safe to presume that Season 3 will have eight episodes like its predecessor.

When Does Filming Begin For ‘House of the Dragon’s Third Season?

Close

Of course, the next question surrounds the production schedule for the show’s third season. Sadly, the cast and crew haven’t even begun filming, which means another long wait is ahead of us. Giving a timeline for when we can expect to hear the rumblings of the early days of filming, Condal said, “We will be starting prep in the fall, and we should be in production again in early-ish 2025.”

The final scene of Season 2 showed both the Greens and the Blacks preparing for and marching off to war, while Alicent (Olivia Cooke) leaves Dragonstone after striking a deal with her childhood bestie-turned-enemy, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy). From what we can tell, the match has been struck, and the next season will finally give us the explosion we’ve been waiting for.

You can catch up on House of the Dragon as all episodes are now streaming on Max.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

