A decent portion of its audience might have been disappointed with how Season 2 wrapped its run. But with a third season, House of the Dragon will look to recapture the imagination of that cross-section of its fanbase. Despite that slight niggle at the end, Season 2 was huge. More dragons on the scene, fiery battles and even more scheming. And if we are to believe what showrunner Ryan Condal has to say about the coming season, Season 3 will be "huger," and there are a number of major events from Fire & Blood to be adapted.

One of the major events in Fire & Blood was the Battle of the Gullet, the most devastating naval battle in the books. That naval clash has been confirmed for Season 3. While speaking in a recent interview with Gold Derby, the showrunner confirmed that the show will go to new heights. Promising "mind-boggling" sequences, Condal reveals that four major book events will be happening in season 3. He shares:

"Season 2 is huge. Season 3 is huger, in many ways. There are, by my quick count on stage, four major events from the book that we get to adapt and realize in three dimensions in this season. That's really exciting on a scope-and-scale perspective, and I think it's the thing the show does really well."

Beyond this revelation, Condal goes on to confirm that House of the Dragon Season 3 will try something the show has not attempted before, teasing an unconventional "character-driven" episode that is unlike any format previously used. With a host of various interesting characters to choose from, like Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), and Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), among others. There are several directions a "character-driven" episode might lean. Condal's comments on the subject read:

"The things that we're building are mind-boggling. But what I'm most excited about from a dramatic perspective is that we got to have a little fun this season, and there's a conceptual episode, meaning that it isn't in the traditional vernacular of what we've laid out as the structure of a House of the Dragon episode. It's very character-driven, and I think it's really great and I'm really excited to see it rendered."

