Finally. There is some hope regarding when we might return to Westeros to watch the Targaryen civil war continue to unfurl. Accompanied by a new look at Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen, it has been announced that House of the Dragon Season 3 is officially in production. Showrunner Ryan Condal will be returning to help bring to life, as authentically as possible, the events in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood. The coming season will most likely take on a more brutal face, as the Dance of Dragons gets ever more intense. This means the arrival of new characters to help drive the narrative further, and one of those new characters is Prince Daeron Targaryen, the third son and youngest son of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and his second wife, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

Daeron will be arriving from Oldtown to join his brother and mother in their struggle against his half-sister and rightful ruler of Westeros, Rhaenyra. Condal, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, teased the arrival of Daeron and who the character might be. With two vicious elder brothers to keep us preoccupied, the youngest of Alicent's sons hasn't been mentioned in House of the Dragon so far. Now, Condal teases his arrival, saying:

"Daeron's in the story. He's a big feature in the book, but if you read the book narrative sequentially, the material we've covered so far didn't really have a lot of call for Daeron in it, which is why we're getting to this now. I won't say much more, but I will say that the fact that Daeron has not featured in the world of his family, at least his immediate nuclear family, is sort of the point I think. The thing that interested us, if not the most, about his character is who he is now as a young man."

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Will See New Faces Joining the Fight