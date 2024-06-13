The Big Picture House of the Dragon renewed for a third season, continuing the Targaryen civil war saga.

The prequel depicts a bloody conflict over the throne, setting up high stakes for Season 2.

George R.R. Martin involved in multiple HBO projects, including potential spin-offs.

Arriving on the wings of dragons, news broke today that House of the Dragon has been picked up for a third season at HBO. The announcement doesn’t really hit us as a surprise as it’s been one of the top performing titles for the network since its arrival nearly two years ago. But, it’s great for audiences to know going into the eagerly anticipated second season (which arrives in only three days) that the story will indeed continue. While we can’t say for sure who will star in the third season, as we need to wait to find out who makes it out of the next chapter in the story alive, we can put a lot of our chips on the return of Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower to make it for at least one more dance of dragons.

Set 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) set her sights on her rightful claim to the throne, House of the Dragon tells the story of how the Targaryen dynasty tore itself in two over what else but a claim to the throne. While Game of Thrones introduced audiences to Daenerys’ three dragons (the first Westeros had seen in years and years), they were small fries compared to the winged beasts that audiences have seen so far in the prequel series. In the first season of House of the Dragon, viewers watched as Viserys Targaryen I (Paddy Considine) transformed from a young, strong man to one knocking on death’s door. Though he passed his rule to his only child, Rhaenyra, a little oopsie doopsie of miscommunication with his wife, Alicent, led her to believe that their child was to rule. And thus, the war between the Targaryens began.

Now, heading into Season 2, the stakes are higher than ever as the final episode of Season 1 saw Rhaenyra declaring war after her son, Luke (Elliot Girhault) was murdered by his cousin, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). Early reviews are already praising the sophomore installment, with Collider’s Therese Lacson teasing an uber-bloody knock-down-drag-out and a storyline that could easily “overshadow Game of Thrones”.

What Other Projects Does George R.R. Martin Have On the Way?

Image via HBO

After the insane success of Martin’s first collaborative piece with HBO, Game of Thrones, the studio quickly jumped on the chance to work on more pieces with the celebrated writer. While some of us are still waiting for George R.R. Martin to finish writing the Game of Thrones series (please for the love of god give us what we want!), it’s unlikely he’ll be spending much time thinking about Jon Snow and Lady Stoneheart with so many irons in the fire with HBO. While some, like the show centered around Jon Snow, have been chopped like Ned Stark’s head, others like a spin-off titled Aegon’s Quest and The Sea Snake are still being worked out.

As of right now, no release date for Season 3 of House of the Dragon has been revealed but stay tuned to Collider for more information and tune in on June 16 to see the fallout between the Hightowers and Targaryens.