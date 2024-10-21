After a nearly two-year-long wait, House of the Dragon’s second season finally soared onto HBO and Max at the beginning of the summer. Now that we know the prequel series will wrap things up with a four-season run, fans are giddy with excitement and anticipation to learn when the third installment will roar onto screens. Sadly, mirroring the reality that fans of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series have known so well, a hush has seemingly fallen over the next chapter of House of the Dragon. The gear certainly isn’t churning in the upcoming lineup of episodes, with no forward momentum being reported at this time. Sadly, the same bummer information was confirmed by three of the production’s stars over the weekend at New York Comic Con (NYCC).

Taking the stage during the final day of festivities at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, where Collider's Therese Lacson was in attendance, Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel, and Tom Glynn-Carney (who play Daemon Targaryen, Ser Criston Cole, and King Aegon II Targaryen, respectively), revealed that they hadn’t heard anything about so much as a script for the third season. Further leaning into the uncertainty, the trio admitted they had absolutely no idea about what scenes audiences could expect to see in the upcoming batch of episodes. Out of the three, Frankel was the only one with intel but kept it to himself, refusing to even share his Season 3 knowledge with his two co-stars.

What Lies Ahead for ‘House of the Dragon’?

One positive thing about the beloved television series taking its story from the pages of Martin’s novel is that readers have an idea of the story to come and how it will build to its bloody and fiery conclusion. Even though the Season 2 finale was pretty hit or miss with audiences, the season packed in some solid foreshadowing of not only the House of the Dragon universe but the story that can be picked up by streaming HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones. Likewise, we know that there are some pretty epic battle scenes on the way, with the Dance of the Dragons taking things into the water with The Battle of the Gullet. Another major showdown will be fought primarily between Smith’s Daemon Targaryen and his nephew and the very punchable Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell).

With so much to look forward to, we can only hope that more answers are on the way when it comes to the production timeline for Season 3 of House of the Dragon. Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming in their entirety on Max.

