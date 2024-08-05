The Big Picture Fans will get a bittersweet ending with House of the Dragon now expected to end after the fourth season.

Season 3 promises to ramp up the action with more battles and tense moments.

Despite deviations from the book, the series will conclude in four seasons with plenty of dragon fights.

After a divisive Season 2 finale, fans may or may not be satisfied to know that House of the Dragon will end with its fourth season. Season 3 hasn’t even begun filming but series co-creator and showrunner, Ryan Condal, dropped the finite news during a press conference earlier today. For some, this means that the third season will likely pick up the pace with some of the battles and other tense moments we’ve been looking forward to. Meanwhile, there are others who will be sad to hear that there are only two seasons left for the Game of Thrones prequel series.

The news essentially goes along with what the book’s author, George R.R. Martin, has been saying about the series of which he serves as a co-creator. Despite previously coming for the series with some spicy posts on his personal blog (We love a messy queen), the celebrated writer has long said that he thinks the proper way to carry out the story of the Dance of the Dragons will be over a four-season span with 10 episodes in each. Season 2 has fallen short of Martin’s wishes, giving audiences only eight installments, the final of which aired last night. As for what lies ahead, Condal didn’t give a super clear answer about how many episodes the next installment will consist of, telling the press, “Without saying anything, because I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it, I would just anticipate the cadence of the show from a dramatic storytelling perspective will continue to be the same from Season 2 on.”

Condal shared an update on Season 3, informing those in attendance at the press conference that writing is well underway for the next set of episodes, with the team hoping to pick up cameras and put on their wigs in "earlyish 2025," adding that they "will be starting prep in the fall." He didn’t give any clues as to when Season 4 would begin production but we’re certainly praying - by the old gods and the new - that it doesn’t take another two full years. As for the story yet to play out, we know there are plenty more dragon fights that will rival the showdown that we saw earlier this season at Rook’s Rest and we can take some cues from the book, however it’s worth noting that a lot of the plot has already shifted away from Martin’s writing.

’House of the Dragon’s Season 2 Finale Split the Fandom

Many were expecting another epic battle to close out what’s been a season more filled with strategy and little jabs rather than tussles between the Blacks and the Greens. But, that wasn’t the case as the season finale instead gave us the training of the new dragon riders, TMI about Aegon’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) burned bits, and the proof that Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale) is the most loyal character in the entire series. But there were some terrific moments of drama like the meeting between Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Daemon’s (Matt Smith) vision, and the moment that Daemon bent the knee to his Queen.

You can get caught up on House of the Dragon Season 2 as it’s now streaming in its entirety on Max.

