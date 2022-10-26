House of the Dragon finale took a lot away from Rhaenyra and turned her into the Black Queen. While episode 9 was all about Alicent’s reaction to King Viserys’ death, the finale was about Rhaenyra’s, and it's not only that she lost her father but also her throne and her children. In a new featurette, actor Emma D’Arcy, co-showrunners Miguel Sapochnik, and Ryan Condal along with director Gerg Yaitanes discuss the Princess’ mindset in the finale episode.

Rhaenys (Eve Best) brings the news of Viserys’ death and Alicent usurping the throne to Dragonstone and Rhaenyra wasn’t prepared for it. D’Arcy feels there’s a deep sense of injustice there, saying, “Rhaenyra has waited a lifetime for a letter, essentially. A letter that says, ‘your father has passed and now it’s you.’ And I mean, that's a dominating prospect and expectation. And it finally comes, and she’s in labor, and essentially, house ridden.” With the bad news Rhaenyra is also suffering a miscarriage. Yaitanes explains that the theme Miguel wanted, was “war and battlefield.” Hence, she’s at war with herself, with her own body. "There’s a lot of emotional complexity, in terms of this war that’s starting without her. And it’s tearing her apart, literally tearing her apart,” he said.

Rhaenyra’s child labor scene is by far the most detailed, out of the four similar scenes featured in the first season. It neatly brings us back to episode 1, where her mother suffers and dies. Sapochnik explains that the worst point in Rhaenyra’s trajectory turns into the high point as “she cremates her unborn child, and in a way become her father.” D’Arcy reminiscence a chat with director Yaitanes, about the surreality of that first encounter with her Black council, about to “what extent is one able to wear that crown, and believe in one’s new role, and take charge of a group of men who are now looking at you for leadership.”

Image via HBO

But not all men were looking for her leadership, the finale episode also sheds light on the household divide between Daemon and Rhaenyra that’s brewing with the war. Yaitanes explains, “Really, once the war is coming, you see Daemon preparing. And this is really where the domestic split is: Daemon wants war, and Rhaenyra wants to hold the realm together at whatever cost. That power struggle is alive and well, all inside of a marriage.” For Condal the crux of this argument is the different way in which Daemon sees the world from other people in his family. And Rhaenyra is very much her father’s daughter. “She had Daemon’s punk rock (attitude) but the way she approaches her duty as sovereign I think is much more in line with Viserys,” he tells. While she makes a point that she doesn’t want to rule over ash and bones, Condal thinks “Daemon wants to put the whole realm to the torch either, but he’s willing to suffer a good bit of bloodshed to see Hightower line probably ended.”

So war banners are being called and finally, Rhaenyra has to see her two sons becoming men. D’Arcy thinks that despite Rhaenyra’s questions about motherhood, what she discovers in having children is that “she gets to build a tribe of her own." and actually finds a space where she feels free to be herself, and that’s in this family unit that she builds. Adding, “and I think sending her sons away is the start of the end of that stability.” At Storm’s End, we find that Aemond and Lucerys had a fateful confrontation that ends up in the latter’s death. So after losing her father, her unborn child now Rhaenyra has to deal with the demise of her sweet young boy, D’Arcy finds what’s really affecting about within the series that “there’s a lot of loss there’s a lot of death, a lot of pain, of different sorts, and yet somehow, I think this moves the goalposts for suffering.” However, it wasn’t the end of the Black Queen’s suffering, the actor adds,

“Once you’ve lost both your parents, and you’ve lost a lover, maybe you think you know grief. And then I think, what’s so awful is that losing Luke tells her she knows nothing about grief and completely changes her outlook on the world going forward.”

House of Dragon is available to stream on HBO Max. You can check out the featurette below: