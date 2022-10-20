Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Episode 9 of House of the Dragon entitled, "The Green Council" begins calmly enough as we observe the members of the small council gathered to discuss the revelation that Alicent (Olivia Cooke) heard Viserys' final wish that Aegon succeed him as Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. A longtime close ally of King Jaehaerys and King Viserys, Lyman Beesbury, (Bill Paterson) the Lord of Honeyholt, immediately objects to the legitimacy of Alicent's claim calling it, "seizure, theft" and tantamount to, "treason." His outburst is met with a quick death at the swift hand of Ser Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel) who thrusts his head so forcefully into the table that he immediately succumbs to the blunt force trauma. Whether his actions were merely to subdue Lord Beesbury or to actually inflict a fatal blow is unclear, but what is clear is that Criston has got some serious anger issues that likely come from his growing affection toward Alicent and his inability to act on them on account of his sworn oath to chastity as a Knight of the Kingsguard.

This is not the first time we've seen Ser Criston fly off the handle as his short temper got the better of him at the wedding of Rhaenyra and Laenor when he made quick work of Ser Joffrey Lonmouth over little more than a leveraged comment regarding his relationship with Rhaenyra. And 15 years later, he is in a similar position as he was then, only now his affections have turned in the direction of Alicent. His quick-trigger killing of a second man who dares slight the subject of his protection and object of his burgeoning romantic desires is becoming a disturbing pattern. It certainly begs the question if he is psychologically fit for his duty as the Queen's Sworn Protector. Regardless of his mental state, his allegiance could be exactly what Alicent requires as she continues to fight to elevate her sons claim to the throne over Rhaenyra's.

Does Criston Cole Have Romantic Feelings for Alicent?

Soon after the murder Alicent turns to Criston to find Aegon, so he can be present to fulfill what Alicent perceives to be her late husband's wishes and fill the void as King. Always cunning, she uses his feelings to further her agenda as she tells Criston that Aegon must be found promptly and that the fate of the Seven Kingdoms depends on it. Speaking softly, she tells him, "Everything you feel for me, as your Queen..." should be applied in his search for her son. He assures her that he will not let her down as Alicent nudges even closer to her protector in an amorous way with a clear implication that if he is truly dedicated to her, he will do as she requests. It would not be surprising if the two had developed feelings for one another as she has relied on him for so long, and he has silently admired her for many years as well. The two have also bonded considerably over their dislike for Rhaenyra ever since she rejected Criston's desire to flee with her to Essos. Lest we forget that Criston also showed suicidal tendencies at her unrequited love, only to be stopped by Alicent who also swore never to reveal his sexual relationship with Rhaenyra.

It should be considered that because Criston is bound to his oath of chastity that he has developed other means by which to express his feelings for Alicent. Unhealthy and disconcerting as it may be, lashing out physically against all those who act against the Queen's desires may be another avenue by which he can show his true feelings for her. If Game of Thrones taught us anything, it's that anyone can be killed at any moment. House of the Dragon is an obvious extension of that, but killing off a character was usually for reasons of greater consequence than petty name-calling at a small council meeting. This makes Criston's abrupt killing of Beesbury even more disturbing and unnecessary. Equally shocking was the lack of a reaction by the rest of the council. Aside from a few slumped shoulders and a tepid challenge from Ser Harold Westerling that doesn't amount to much, they seem almost unfazed by the sudden killing.

As we've seen Alicent and Criston together following the initial time jump between Episodes 4 and 5, their relationship is as tight-knit as ever. In virtually every scene where the Queen is out in public, Criston is framed in near proximity ever at the ready as is his duty. Whatever happens between these two moving forward, it should be underscored with apprehension as Alicent has shown she is not above using Machiavellian tactics to get what she wants, and Ser Criston has proven that if Westeros has therapists for hire, someone should schedule him for unresolved anger management classes. In other words, an intimate relationship could end very badly for both.