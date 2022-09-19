House of the Dragon has been carving its own path since the prequel to the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, launched in August. Since we secured our return to Westeros and all its scheming characters, we have all been introduced to characters we loathe, some whom we don’t understand fully – namely Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) – and those whom many seem to absolutely love. Milly Alcock who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen aka the Realm’s Delight is one many viewers have come to love as the series has progressed. However, the actress’ run on the series is nearing its end and Alcock has taken to social media to share her thoughts.

When the fifth episode airs this weekend, it will prove to be the last time we get to see Alcock play the role of Rhaenyra, heir to the Iron Throne. The actress is set to be replaced by Emma D’Arcy as the series seeks to age up the characters of Rhaenyra and Lady Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). Alcock took to Instagram to share a number of behind-the-scenes images ahead of her final episode on the series. The images include a number of heartwarming moments including Alcock and Carey (who is to be replaced by Olivia Cooke) sharing a hug.

There is also a video of the pair having a nice laugh, a photo of Smith celebrating the show being on the room keys at San Diego Comic-Con, as well as set photos — including one of Smith aboard the contraption used to simulate the show's impressive CGI dragons. There is a hilarious photo of the extremely skilled and brave Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) catching a nap, it's sure to make you smile. Beneath the photos, Alcock pens a caption stating how much she loves the cast and the time they spent together making the series.

Image via HBO

As we say goodbye to Alcock and her portrayal of Rhaenyra, the actress will appear for the final time in the episode titled We Light The Way. After offering us a love triangle worthy of Westeros in the previous episode, one that included the pair of Ser Criston and Prince Daemon. Alcock’s Rhaenyra who has decided to obey her father’s wishes and wed Ser Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan) to help resolve his political problems, will likely not get a grand and respectable occasion. From the preview of Alcock's final episode, we see that the nuptials, though grand and fancy, will turn violent and disruptive. However, it won’t be another Red Wedding, there will be a lot more punching and fewer knives.

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of the original series, Game of Thrones. It chronicles the civil war that would signal the decline of the most powerful house in Westeros.

House of the Dragon airs weekly with new episodes arriving on HBO and HBO Max every Sunday, meanwhile, you can check out Alcock’s post on Instagram below: