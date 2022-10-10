Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon and George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.No matter what way you're introduced to George R.R. Martin's World of Ice and Fire, Aegon the Conqueror and his takeover of Westeros always looms large. He's referenced again and again in both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. Balerion the Black Dread's skull has rested ominously in King's Landing in both on-screen adaptations. There's also the Iron Throne itself, an enduring legacy of the three Targaryens who changed the face of the Seven Kingdoms forever. Fortunately, Martin's Fire & Blood and The World of Ice & Fire have documented the Conqueror's exploits extensively, but his and his sisters' time in the televised limelight still hasn't arrived.

As enjoyable as watching the Dance of the Dragons unfold in House of the Dragon is, it occasionally feels like an odd place to start the Targaryen-based spin-off series. The court intrigue and bloody conflict are still there in all their glory, but more allusions to Aegon the Conqueror are never far away. It leaves one to wonder: Would the spin-off have benefited more if it had begun with Westeros' War of Conquest? The Dance is certainly important, but watchers have still been left visualizing the fabled events that forged the Seven Kingdoms as they have been known in popular culture. As far as juicy moments of war, politicking, and family drama are concerned, the time period is a veritable goldmine for HBO to adapt.

Just imagine it: Aenar Targaryen and his family uproot their lives in Valyria and relocate to Dragonstone after a terrifying prophecy of death and destruction. Twelve years later, the Doom of Valyria wipes away the 5,000-year-old freehold in all its glory. After battling in Essos, a young Aegon Targaryen returns to Dragonstone and comes into conflict with King Harren "the Black" Hoare, ruler of the Riverlands and the Iron Islands and Lord of the newly-built Harrenhal. At the time, Westeros is a land divided amongst the Seven Kingdoms, from the Kings of Winter in the North to the Princes and Princesses of Dorne to the far south. History is made in a single moment as Aegon decides that Westeros will bow to one king.

Some of the most vital portions of Westerosi history unfold as Aegon, his sister-wives Rhaenys and Visenya, and their dragons Balerion, Meraxes, and Vhagar begin a campaign of Fire and Blood. The trio and their banners land at the mouth of Blackwater Rush, constructing the Aegonfort where the Red Keep in King's Landing now stands. Balerion the Black Dread, in all his horrific visage, takes to the skies and burns House Hoare alive in Harrenhal, beginning the massive fortress' long history of misfortune. One by one, the mighty kings of Westeros are forced into submission. Some, like Argilac "the Arrogant" Durrandon, are replaced by House Baratheon. Others, like Torrhen Stark, bow to Aegon's dominion and lay down their weapons at the sight of House Targaryen's dragons approaching. Six of the Seven Kingdoms are crushed, with Dorne being the only kingdom capable of resisting the initial conquest. The blades laid before Aegon are melted together by Balerion's fire, creating the Iron Throne that would cement the Targaryen Dynasty's status as the highest authority in Westeros.

If HBO had adapted the War of Conquest first in House of the Dragon, it surely would have been front-loaded with plenty of war and violence. However, the war was so vast that it wouldn't be difficult to envision episodes that focus on Rhaenys and Visenya Targaryen, or even the houses that initially supported Aegon's claim to the Seven Kingdoms. No doubt that there would be plenty of court drama unfolding in Westeros as dragons razed the countryside and monarchies that had existed since the Age of Heroes bent their knees to the young dragonlords. For HBO, it would've been a rare opportunity to show how House Targaryen became the powerhouse it is known to be for much of its history. Then in subsequent seasons, the showrunners could have always adapted the Dance of the Dragons as planned, as we now see it unfolding in the spin-off's first season.

The opportunity almost seems like too good of a chance to pass up, as it establishes the original forerunners of the Targaryen Dynasty well before its descendants would ever sit on the Iron Throne. Once watchers had become well-acquainted with the beginnings of the Targaryens in Westeros, subsequent seasons could have covered additional pivotal moments in the family's subsequent years. From Aegon the Conqueror to Aerys "the Mad King" Targaryen, the family's story is one of great triumph and tragedy at every turn. Their centuries-long rule is ripe for adaptation, as there were 284 years between the conquest and the birth of Daenerys Stormborn (Emilia Clarke), who would write the latest chapter in the family's story and bring dragons back into the world.

It's not completely out of the realm of possibility that HBO may still adapt the conquest of Westeros, but it would seem out of place coming after the Dance of the Dragons. To experience the events that essentially crippled House Targaryen and then jump back to where its presence in Westeros began would be jarring, to say the least. Perhaps the conquest can be woven into future seasons and episodes efficiently, but it would likely still leave something to be desired. Such a massive paradigm shift in the Seven Kingdoms deserves its own central season, and it feels like HBO passed over a golden chance to create one at the beginning of House of the Dragon. The story of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) is undoubtedly worth chronicling, just not before her forebears who made her story possible.

