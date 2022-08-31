We have only just returned to Westeros in the past couple of weeks, but there has already been a major shake-up behind the scenes of the newly launched hit series, House of the Dragon. It has been announced that the co-showrunner and director of the fantasy HBO series, Miguel Sapochnik, has stepped down from his role on the show per The Hollywood Reporter.

Sapochnik has been working on the prequel to the hit show, Game of Thrones for the past three years, work that has seemingly begun paying off with the series hitting 25 million views for its premiere. The recently released second episode recorded 10.2 million views within the first day of its release. Sapochnik has said in a statement that it has been amazing to be part of the Thrones universe for the last few years while also extolling the cast and crew for the prequel series. Sapochnik also spoke of his excitement at handing over the reins to Alan Taylor, another Game of Thrones veteran who will come in as director and producer.

Here is Sapochnik’s statement in part:

“I am so proud of what we accomplished with season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season 2 and beyond.”

Image via HBO

Series co-creator, Ryan Condal will now serve as sole showrunner and continue his close collaboration with co-creator George R.R. Martin, as we are immersed in the world of the Targaryens. For his part Taylor has spoken about his excitement about returning to work with HBO and the other creative mind behind the scenes for the huge task ahead.

House of the Dragon is just two episodes in and already tensions are already high in Westeros as the politicking and scheming have begun in earnest. King Viserys Targaryen played by Paddy Considine has decided to take a new wife in the wake of his queen’s passing. His choice of a bride as angered some powerful allies including his daughter, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). All this happens while war is brewing on the Stepstones threatening to draw in the Houses of Velaryon and Targaryen against Prince Craghas Drahar, the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith).

House of the Dragon premieres new episodes each Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.