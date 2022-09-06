The quest for the succession of the Iron Throne of Westeros has begun to intensify in the last few weeks. The first three episodes of House of the Dragon has primed the key players in the impending civil war for who will next sit on the throne after the death of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). As the plot heats up on-screen, there has been a change to the creative hub behind the scenes with the departure of the series co-showrunner, Miguel Sapochnik. Now, one of the actors playing a key role in the quest for the Iron Throne, Steve Toussaint, has shared his thoughts behind the sudden departure.

Sapochnik’s exit from the show was announced after the first two episodes of the Game of Thrones prequel series had aired. Since the show’s premiere, it has set viewership records at HBO, been renewed for a second season fairly quickly and drawn many back to the tumultuous continent of Westeros. So it came as a surprise to many, Toussaint included, when Sapochnik who helmed the first season alongside Ryan Condal decided to depart.

Speaking during the EW podcast, West of Westeros, Toussaint who plays the Lord Corlys Velaryon, famed seafarer nicknamed The Sea Snake and lord of the wealthiest house in the realm, said he was “gutted” by the news of Sapochnik’s exit. Despite his disappointment at seeing the showrunner leave, the actor acknowledges that he understands the decision. Here is his statement in full:

We have this English phrase "gutted," I was like, "Oh no!" Ryan rang me, because I've been shooting something in Belgium. And so, I got a call from Ryan one night, just saying, "Listen, this is about to break. I want you to know what's happening and everything's going to be fine," and so forth. And it's Miguel's decision. So I was disappointed. When we were doing the premiere in London, I was having a chat with Alex, his wife... This is before, obviously, we knew. It was full-on with him, because he was constant. Of course, he had to direct and do his own bits, obviously his own episodes. And then, of course, he has to overlook the whole thing, make sure the look is still in line with the whole story. I think they're still right now cutting the last couple of episodes, so it's a huge amount. While personally I'm disappointed, because I think he has a great artistic vision, I understand, for the good of his health, he's got to take a long break and recharge himself and decide what else he wants to do next to that. I think the world's his oyster, because he's so incredibly talented.

Toussaint’s character in the series had declared war on the Triarchy, in the Stepstones, without his king’s consent. It was a war he was losing badly until the genius of his son, Laenor (John Macmillan), and the bravery of the charismatic Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) saved the day. There seems to be far more tumultuous days ahead for Lord Corlys and the realm at large if the next episode preview is anything to go by.

House of the Dragon is based on the works of George R. R. Martin just like its Game of Thrones predecessor. The series is set almost 200 tears in the past and features House Targaryen at the height of its strength and the civil war that would signal the decline of the house.

House of the Dragon premieres new episodes on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.