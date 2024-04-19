The Big Picture House of the Dragon Season 2 brings the intense Targaryen civil war to the forefront with Team Black vs. Team Green feud.

Loyalty is tested as characters choose sides based on bloodline purity, dragons, and family bonds in the battle for the Iron Throne.

The stage is set for fiery clashes and betrayals as House Targaryen faces internal conflicts and the looming threat of war in Westeros.

It is almost time! Time for the near apocalyptic clash that will see the near ruin of the most powerful house Westeros has ever known. When the second season of House of the Dragon arrives, we will see House Targaryen at each others throats as the Dance of the Dragons is about to begin. Egged on by the final murmurings of a dying king, the Targaryens of Old Valyria have been split in two — Team Black against Team Green as teased in the two previously released trailers. Emma D'Arcy's Queen Rhaenyra heads up the Black faction, while Olivia Cooke's Queen Alicent is at the head of the Greens. Now, in a newly released clip, both sides make their respective cases for who is best suited to sit on the Iron Throne.

The clip begins with Tom Glynn-Carney (King Aegon II) claiming that his name is on the castle lease. However, as Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) rightly points out, the present occupants of the Red Keep are usurpers, given that the late King Viserys (Paddy Considine) had named his first born child, Rhaenyra to reign in his stead. He also argues, quite rightly, that the Blacks are better looking. Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) supports her husbands views as well, terming the Greens as "knobs." The case put forward by Prince Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett), Lady Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell), and Lady Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia) revolved around the Blacks having a relatively more balanced family bond.

When we cross to the Green corner, the somewhat obnoxious Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) won't name who he prefers but will remain loyal to Alicent. Given that his character is a cummulation of all his childhood traumas, Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is simply all about vengeance here, "they'll get what's coming to them." One of the most anticipated fights in the coming season is the clash between Prince Aemond and his uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Given that the once "Prince of the City" wants his nephew's head on a spike, we are sure that fight will be tasty.

Who Will You Fight For?

It's been made clear long before we return to Westeros. Everyone must pick a side, there are no neutral grounds in this collassal matchup. Smith's final appeal is centered around the purity of the bloodline, terming his alliance with Rhaenyra as that of the "thoroughbreds" - the blood of Old Valyria, unspoiled. The Queen sees it slightly differently, madness is her own weapon, perhaps a hint to the Blacks reaction after Aemond (accidentally) killed Rhaenyra’s son, Luke (Elliot Grihault). One more thing, the Velaryon fleet is enormous, huge bonus. But how does that stack up to Cooke's claim that the Greens have "bigger dragons"? Vhagar is certainly larger than any fire-breathing winged creature the Blacks can put in the air that's for sure. One thing is clear, Westeros will burn. I know who I'd fight for. Do you?

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16. Season 1 is available to stream on Max in the U.S. Watch the clip above.

