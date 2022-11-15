Even after the conclusion of House of the Dragon, fans can't get enough of the show. However, discussions have turned hypothetical as fans discuss theories for upcoming seasons and now alternate ways the story could have been presented. In a recent interview, George RR Martin, author of Fire & Blood, which provided the basis for the show, revealed that there was some debate about when the series should start. This is no surprise as the book chronicles generations of the Targaryen dynasty, each with its own conflict, setting the stage for the next. Their connections make the story fluid, as one king's troubles are passed to the next in line. Context is important in the world Martin created, and, as such, it would make sense to include the history in House of the Dragon.

The show deals with a succession crisis in the Targaryen family between the king's eldest child, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), and his oldest son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), as the realm divides and heads to civil war. But much of the conflict relies on the president set by the problems of the previous generation, which established that the male heir takes priority. House of the Dragon handled the history in a one-scene flashback to the Great Council of 101, which determined Jaehaerys' heir. But the quick prologue left something to be desired for fans new to the story. With only a few minutes of explanation, the nuances of the situation had to be left out. It showed Rhaenys' (Eve Best) claim for the Iron Throne passed over once when it actually happened twice. The importance of the Great Council's decision didn't get the emphasis it deserved at the beginning of the season. So by the time, it came into play, it was forgotten. Those who didn't know to look out for it from the beginning didn't understand the significance.

However, the flashback was just one option for where to begin. Martin discusses a few ideas considered for the beginning of the series, which would have resulted in a very different show. One possibility would be to begin at the begging of the book when Aegon the Conqueror and his sister-wives take over Westeros with their dragons. If the main idea is the same, this would be a flashback and a far less relevant one. Aegon I could have his own series, but if the desire is still to center on the Dance of Dragons, it is better he stays in the past.

Another idea was to start with the birth scene where queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) and her baby die. This event begins the crisis as the baby is Viserys' (Paddy Considine) only son. In the show, this occurs in the first episode but near the end. It would also skip over the Great Council, which would need to be brought up later in the story. As is, the first episode serves well to introduce the characters. Skipping the set-up would minimize Viserys troubles with his brother Daemon (Matt Smith), which leads him to declare Rhaenyra heir. Or the series could have begun with Viserys' death, which takes place at the end of the eighth episode. If they did this, the audience would be thrust into the meat of the series before they understood the characters. Cutting out any set-up for the war would have done a disservice to the audience from the beginning and require flashbacks or dialogue to explain how they got there. But Martin claims his favorite idea was to begin a generation earlier.

George R.R. Martin's Proposal

Martin wanted the show to start 40 years earlier to tell the story of Aemon and Baelon (Rhaenys and Viserys' fathers, respectively) in an episode titled "The Heir and the Spare." It would explore the simultaneous friendship and rivalry between the two princes and provide a deeper look into Rhaenys' backstory when her grandfather chose her cousin over her for heir. Then the death of Baelon would bring the story to the Great Council. Showing Rhaenys' claim to the throne overlooked more than once would demonstrate Westeros' resistance to a queen. This version would allow a further explanation of Targaryen succession customs. It would center the show on several succession conflicts rather than just the Dance of Dragons, first showing Baelon and Rhaenys, then Rhaenys and Viserys, and finally, Rhaenyra and Aegon.

However, Martin's version is not without problems. The story laid out is far too much to appear in flashbacks. Even if it were a whole episode, it would feel overcrowded. They could add a season before getting to the Rhaenyra plot. That choice would give two rather violent deaths for the first season but would need more plot to fill it out, though that wouldn't be impossible. But this version would the natural endpoint be an uncontested Great Council, which wouldn't make much of a finale. Of course, this history could be made into a two-or-three-episode arc, ending the season in the same place. But doing so would require more time jumps and recasting, which plagued the season as is. If the show went in this direction, events that made it into the season would have to be skipped, or else they would have needed more episodes. Already, the series received some criticism about its slow pace. Starting earlier would slow it down more, though admittedly, the context would be better set up.

Did They Start in the Right Place?

In his interview, Martin said there is no wrong way to approach it as long as it is done well. And the final result was well done. The showrunners made the right decision. While the life and deaths of Aemon and Baelon make an interesting story, the setup for the main plot would have been too long. George RR Martin writes great political intrigue, but it wouldn't translate well to TV. While a deeper dive into the Great Council and Rhaenys' backstory, in particular, would be fascinating, it ultimately would confuse the story. House of the Dragon had to limit its focus to a single conflict, or else the story would be muddled. The Dance of Dragons is a major historical event for Westeros, which can fill out a series on its own. While context is necessary, it should not overpower the central story. And in the final product, it does not.