Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of House of the Dragon.

This week's episode of House of the Dragon, "The Rogue Prince," was a good one, bringing back the iconic Game of Thrones theme song on its opening — plus continuing the typical power disputes and set-up for arcs that will be extremely important in the future. One of those was heavily teased in the preview for next week's episode, titled "Second Of His Name" — and no, it wasn't King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) choice for his future wife, but a war. One that is brewing in the Stepstones and that will help to further divide the realm in further seasons (seeing as the show was just renewed for Season 2).

During the first meeting of the Small Council in Episode 2, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) presents his concerns over what has been going on in the Stepstones, a set of islands east of Dorne, a pathway connecting Westeros and Essos on the southern part of the Narrow Sea. They were often home to pirates, causing trouble for merchants of all parts of the map. They remained so until the rise of the Triarchy, an alliance between the Free Cities of Lys, Myr, and Tyrosh — themselves known for their naval prowess and, consequently, being the homeland of many of said pirates, too. In 96 AC (after the Conquest of Aegon, per the official Westerosi calendar), the Triarchy invaded and occupied the Stepstones. At first, their intention was to charge merchants for passage, which everyone gladly paid in return for protection.

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: On the Precipice of War

By the time of House of the Dragon, though, things have started to go sour for everyone. Under the leadership of a warlord named Craghas Crabfeeder, the Triarchy begins to taunt and provoke the Seven Kingdoms, feeding the sailors and merchants of Westerosi ships to — you guessed it — crabs on the shores of the Stepstones. At this moment in history, four ships have been lost to Crabfeeder, including one flying the Velaryon banner. House Velaryon is one of the proudest and most powerful of the Seven Kingdoms, as constantly stated by Lord Corlys over the episode. Such an offense is not only bad for business, but it's also bad for their reputation. King Viserys, though, doesn't seem too engaged on the matter, something that Lord Corlys won't forget.

The episode's name, "The Rogue Prince," is not related only to Prince Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) jest at Dragonstone, though. By the end, we see him debating with Lord Corlys over the ways to deal with the Stepstones issue themselves since Viserys is deemed too weak to do anything about it. For Daemon, this is no market dispute, but a way of calling for attention to his claim to the Iron Throne, despite his brother having already named his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) as heir and choosing a new wife in Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). If Daemon is to have any influence at court, it's best to act sooner rather than later.

Based on what we can glean from George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, Daemon and Lord Corlys will wage their own private war against Crabfeeder and the Triarchy. The Targaryen Prince will even come to declare himself King of the Narrow Sea after taking the islands, but it won't last long. The Triarchy will regroup and align itself with Prince Qoran Martell of Dorne, who isn't all too happy about Targaryen expansion on the Narrow Sea, and retake the Stepstones. Eventually, Daemon will abandon the islands and his kingship with the death of his first wife, Lady Rhea Royce. Five others will follow as King of the Narrow Sea, but, eventually, the kingdom will be disbanded.

Image via HBO

Cut to a few years later. King Viserys is now dead, and House Targaryen is caught in the middle of a civil war, the Dance of Dragons, fought by the Blacks — supporters of Rhaenyra's claim to the Iron Throne — and the Greens, who were on the side of Aegon II and his brother, Prince Aemmond, both King Viserys's sons with Alicent Hightower. Daemon is now married to Rhaenyra, and House Velaryon is aligned with her as well, given that her first husband was a Velaryon, Lord Laenor. The conflict itself will likely be the main plot of future House of the Dragon seasons, of course, but the Stepstones and the Triarchy do play their part, fulfilling a role that was set up by Daemon and Lord Corlys' first invasion of the islands years earlier.

The Dance is a Westerosi internal affair, of course, but a conflict in the Seven Kingdoms stands to influence the balance of power in the Free Cities, as well. At one point, House Velaryon, which has been the biggest naval power in the region, blockades Blackwater Bay, making King's Landing inaccessible by water. Lord Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Alicent's father and leader of the Greens, in an attempt to level the scales of war, reaches out to the Triarchy for naval support. Seeing as they still hold ill will towards Daemon Targaryen and Corlys Velaryon, they accept Otto's plea for help, and engage in battle, even intercepting a ship carrying Princes Aegon and Viserys, the sons of Rhaenyra with her second husband and uncle, Daemon.

The Battle of the Gullet ensues, and, despite the Blacks taking part with Prince Jacaerys Velaryon (Rhaenyra's son with Laenor) and five dragons, it results in a victory for the Greens. Afterward, the Dance would rage on for another year before coming to an end, with the death of almost all the names already mentioned, the ascension of Aegon III (former Prince Aegon) to the Iron Throne, and the extinction of the dragons in Westeros. Before that, however, still in the aftermath of the Battle of the Gullet, the Triarchy would dissolve as a result of the pride, greed, and pettiness of its leaders, and the three cities of which this alliance was composed — Lys, Myr and Tyrosh — would go back to being independent city-Stated on the Narrow Sea.

House of the Dragon premieres new episodes every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.