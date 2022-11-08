When Ned Stark (Sean Bean) started investigating the truth about the parentage of Robert Baratheon’s (Mark Addy) children, all the way back in Season 1 of Game of Thrones, he knew he was in for a doozy. After all, his predecessor as Hand of the King had died while looking into the same matter, and Robert had not just one, but dozens of bastards scattered across the Westerosi capital. When Ned found out that all of Queen Cersei’s (Lena Headey) children with Robert were actually her brother Jaime’s, it seemed like he had stumbled upon the biggest scandal in the whole history of Westeros. But the truth is that Ned Stark’s findings weren’t that impressive - at least not in comparison to some other messy family trees that came before. Say, for instance, the family tree behind the current showdown of different branches of House Targaryen taking place in House of the Dragon.

In Ned’s time, the line of succession for the Iron Throne was complicated by the fact that all of King Robert’s would-be-children were actually bastards. But if Queen Cersei had been a bit more careless with covering her tracks, and if Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) had never returned to reclaim her family’s inheritance, the matter of who would be the next king would’ve been pretty easy to solve: if King Robert had no rightful heir, the throne should pass directly to the oldest of his brothers, Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane). There. It’s settled. Go home, Renly (Gethin Anthony), you’re drunk.

Centuries prior, however, things were a little different. Figuring out who is the next in line in a family so full of illegitimate children and backstabbing siblings like the Targaryens can be really complicated. Throw in King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) decision to name his firstborn daughter heir to the Iron Throne, as well as King Jahaerys’ (Michael Carter) lack of direct heirs that prompted him to call elections for Protector of the Realm all those years ago, and you got yourself an enigma worthy of an IQ test. From figuring out why Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) seems to think he has a shot at being king to piecing together the parentage of Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) kids, the Dance of the Dragons has some pretty complicated moves, and mastering them is key to understanding what is going on in the Targaryen civil war for the Iron Throne. To help you keep track of things, here’s a breakdown of the different lines of succession in House of the Dragon.

Who Are Aegon’s Heirs?

The one currently sitting on the Iron Throne, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) is the son of King Viserys Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). As the firstborn son of King Viserys, he would be the rightful heir to the throne, following Westerosi tradition. However, tradition went flying off the window when Viserys decided to name his daughter Rhaenyra the future queen, before Aegon was born. At the time, all of Viserys’ children had died at the moment of their birth, but this didn’t mean the king did not have a male heir: by naming Rhaenyra as the next in line for the throne, he bypassed his brother, Daemon (Matt Smith), who was, to put it mildly, a divisive figure in the Seven Kingdoms.

All the lords from the major houses of Westeros swore fealty to Rhaenyra as their next queen, but, when Aegon was born, many assumed things had changed. The only person for whom everything remained exactly the same was King Viserys, whose health was rapidly declining. Upon his demise, many of the banners that once supported Rhaenyra flocked to Aegon’s side, and a coup d’état helmed by Alicent and her father, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), helped ensure that Viserys’ eldest daughter wouldn’t even get to see the throne, much less sit on it – at least for the time being.

Officially, Aegon’s rightful heir is baby Jahaerys, his son with his sister-wife, Helaena (Phia Saban). Jahaerys has a twin sister, Jahaera, but with no current history of women sitting on the Iron Throne, there’s no reason for anyone to consider her a contender in this fight. The next in line, following Jahaerys, is Aegon’s younger brother, Aemond. And, following Aemond… Well, that’s where things begin to get complicated. According to tradition, if both Jahaerys and Aemond passed, we would have to go all the way back to Viserys’ generation and make Daemon king. But then there’s the matter of Rhaenyra. Would the lords that abandoned her run back to her side if the line of succession circled back to its initial state? Chances are they would never have to make such a choice.

In Fire & Blood, the novel on which House of the Dragon is based, Queen Alicent and King Viserys have a third son, Prince Daeron, who is so far absent from the show. However, in the opening sequence, there’s a mysterious cog beneath Alicent’s that suggests Daeron is alive, and both the showrunner and writer George R. R. Martin have stated that Daeron exists in-universe and is simply in Oldtown. What we also know from Fire & Blood, is that Helaena will give birth to another son named Maelor.

The arrival of a new princeling changes nothing regarding Aegon’s current position, but it does alter the line of succession a little bit. It’s nothing drastic: Maelor would simply occupy the empty spot between Aegon and Aemond. However, this isn’t the only complication in Aegon’s line of succession. In Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, we learn that Aemond seems to think he’s higher in line for the throne than he should be. In a conversation with Ser Criston (Fabien Frankel), he implies that, if Aegon were to disappear for good, he would be the one to be crowned king.

This, along with some other details, has led many fans to believe that Aemond is the true father of Helaena’s children. In this case, he would be the one to inherit the throne if his brother died. Since, historically, bastards aren’t allowed to rule in Westeros, baby Jahaerys would lose his claim to the Iron Throne. Unless, of course, Aemond were to name him his heir, which could lead another civil war entirely.

Which of Rhaenyra’s Children Is the Crown Prince?

The sole living child of King Viserys and the late Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke), Rhaenyra was named her father’s heir apparent a few years before the birth of her brother Aegon. Alas, her position changed a lot in the eyes of the lords of Westeros when the young boy arrived. Still, she hasn’t given up her claim for the Iron Throne and is currently preparing to go to war against her younger brother and her best-friend-turned-stepmom. If Rhaenyra succeeds in taking King’s Landing and becoming queen, she will be succeeded by her eldest son, Jacaerys (Harry Collett).

Or will she?

Rhaenyra’s first three children were allegedly fathered by her not-so-late husband, Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan). However, it is well-known around the Seven Kingdoms that Jacaerys, Lucerys (Elliot Grihaul), and Joffrey are actually the sons of Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), Rhaenyra’s now-deceased lover. If anyone can prove this widely accepted theory to be true, the two remaining sons would lose their rights to the throne, as well as to the properties and titles of House Velaryon.

But, unlike Cersei Lannister, Rhaenyra wouldn’t be left without a legitimate heir if the true parentage of her first three children became known. In fact, it was precisely in order to prevent all this talk about her and Ser Harwin from damaging her claim to the throne that she faked Laenor’s death along with her uncle, Daemon. That way, the two original heirs of King Viserys could get married and have children of their own. If Jacaerys and Joffrey (RIP, Luke) aren’t allowed to rise to the throne, then young Aegon shall take their place. If something happens to Aegon, it’s young Viserys’ turn. It's reasonable to assume by that point, either Aegon the Younger would have children of his own or the young Viserys would have children of his own. But if not, then the line of succession would move all the way back to Aegon the Elder, Alicent’s son.

What if Rhaenys Had Been Chosen Queen?

The matter of whether the realm would accept a woman on the Iron Throne with a male heir so easily available plagues not just Rhaenyra’s line of succession, but the previous generation as well. Dubbed “The Queen Who Never Was”, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) went head-to-head against her cousin Viserys in the Great Council for the succession of King Jahaerys and lost. But if she had been chosen as queen, who would be her heir apparent?

Princess Rhaenys and her husband, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), had two children: Laena (Nanna Blondell) and Laenor. By primogeniture alone, Laena would be crowned queen after her mother passed away since she is two years older than her brother. But would the lords of Westeros support her claim, or would they prefer to have Laenor as king?

History shows us that the odds weren’t necessarily in Laena’s favor. Author George R. R. Martin gets most of the inspiration for the world of A Song of Ice and Fire from medieval and early modern British history. Thus, the comings and goings of the British monarchy are a good source of information for those trying to understand the minds of the lords of Westeros. The Dance of the Dragons is inspired by the war that followed the death of King Henry I, in 1126. Henry had named his daughter, Matilda, as his heir, but her claim to the throne was not recognized by those in power.

In her place, the lords of medieval England chose to crown her cousin, Stephen. The first woman to become queen of England would be Mary Tudor, known as Bloody Mary, who rose to the throne in 1553. Still, after her, only five women ruled undisputed as queens in England or the United Kingdom: Elizabeth I (1558-1603), Mary II (1689-1694), Anne (1702-1714), Victoria (1819-1901), and Elizabeth II (1952-2022). Though there was never a law stopping women from being monarchs in Britain, gender still played a significant role in who would take the crown after a king or queen’s passing up until 2013.

Judging from this history, it would not be impossible for Laena to sit on the Iron Throne, but it would be very unlikely. Had Rhaenys been crowned queen following King Jahaerys’ death, the Targaryen civil war would still be averted for a few years, but the Dance of the Dragons could have ended up happening anyway, albeit with different dancers.