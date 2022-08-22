Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon.Anyone that had never read George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series may have felt seriously overwhelmed at the beginning of Game of Thrones. The pilot episode, “Winter is Coming,” introduces dozens of characters, multiple claims to the Iron Throne, and enough violence to sicken even the most steel-hearted viewer. If you didn’t know the history of Westeros like the back of your hand, you probably had to invest some serious time into researching the ways that the different houses are related, and why the state of political succession is so volatile.

By comparison, House of the Dragon sets up a rather straightforward battle for the fate of the Seven Kingdoms. It may actually be a better place to start for non-Game of Thrones fans, as the political conflict is contained to the internal turmoil within House Targaryen. That being said, multiple claims to the throne are made within the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon.” King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) suffers a personal tragedy that forces him to consider what the Seven Kingdoms will look like upon his death.

House of the Dragon takes place approximately 190 years before the events of Game of Thrones. As explained in a brief line of text and narration that plays before the episode’s title cards, the events of the series will lead to the ascension of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Prior to the events of House of the Dragon, the ruling King Aegon Targaryen (also known as Aegon the Conqueror) united the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. The stories of Aegon and his dragons are referred to at several points within Game of Thrones. Aegon’s domination places House Targaryen in control of the realm.

King Viserys I succeeded to the Iron Throne after a chaotic period in Westeros history referred to as the Faith Militant Uprising. We learn in “The Heirs of the Dragon” that Viserys has been in power for approximately a decade; he was selected by King Jaehaerys I to take the throne. Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) also had a claim to the throne, but the council opted to choose a male ruler.

Viserys expects that he will have a male heir with his wife, Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke), but tragedy strikes at the heart of King’s Landing. During a royal joust, Viserys receives word that his wife is dying in childbirth, and he must make the decision to save either mother or baby — but not both. Although a dangerous procedure is performed, both Aemma and her son die. This leaves Viserys heartbroken. He isn’t in a state to think about politics, but he needs to determine whether he needs to make a change to the gender roles within the Seven Kingdoms. With no male heir, the royal title would fall to the King’s brother, Daemon (Matt Smith). However, Viserys and his council quickly learn that Daemon may not be a suitable heir to the Iron Throne. Daemon is the commander of the City Watch and leads the protectors of King’s Landing to brutally ransack the city’s criminals. Daemon cultivates violence, and Viserys is offended by a cruel remark that he makes about the death of the Queen and her son.

Viserys considers the fact that he has a child already: his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). No woman has ever sat on the Iron Throne, but Viserys decides to break from custom and name his daughter as his heir. Daemon is infuriated and claims that he is the rightful ruler. This sets up the conflict that will presumably dominate the rest of the series. It’s also brought up that if Westeros should have a female ruler, then there is already a suitable candidate who was passed by. Rhaenys Targaryen is still alive. Her husband, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), sits on the King’s Council, and suggests his wife as a viable heir. It will be interesting to see where Corlys' true loyalties lie in House of the Dragon, as he also supports Daemon as a successor. Daemon, however, already has a bitter rival in the Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Within the pilot, it's clear that Hightower will do anything in his power to prevent Daemon from succeeding to the throne. Hightower commands his daughter, Alicent (Emily Carey), to care for the king in his quarters in his moments of mourning. If the King should bear a bastard child with Alicent, then another claim to the throne could be made.

So how does this lead into Game of Thrones? At the time of the original series, the “Mad King” Aerys II Targaryen (David Rintoul) has been deposed after the rebel leaders Robert I Baratheon (Mark Addy) and Ned Stark (Sean Bean) rose up to end his reign of terror. Robert assumes the throne for himself, and the “Mad King’s” two children, Viserys (Harry Lloyd) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), are banished. Viserys’ death within the first season paves the way for Daenerys to lay her claim to the throne. However, Game of Thrones pulled off a major surprise by revealing that the Mad King actually had a different true heir. During Robert’s rebellion, Aerys II's firstborn son, Rhaegar (Wilf Scolding) had an affair with Ned Stark’s sister, Lyanna (Aisling Franciosi). After learning about this, Ned decides to raise their child, Aegon, as his own. Ned claims that “Jon Snow” (Kit Harington) is a bastard, but he is really the rightful heir to the Seven Kingdoms.

It remains to be seen whether Rhaenyra's inheritance of the Iron Throne will hold, or if other parties will attempt to stake their claim in King's Landing. House of the Dragon has already begun positioning its various players on the chessboard, so we'll see what types of power struggles result over the course of the first season.

