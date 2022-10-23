Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.

In Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," the culmination of over 20 years of scheming and plotting from the Hightowers and their allies comes to fruition with the coronation of King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). It was a well-executed coup that took advantage of their position in the Red Keep and the absence of the true heir Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy). However, with so much meticulous planning over the years they all seem to have forgotten to prepare their chosen heir to rule. They had Aegon's entire life to train him to be a good leader, as Rhaenyra has done with Jacaerys (Harry Collett), and yet he is a vicious, often drunk, rapist who will no doubt be a terrible king. The Greens may live to regret their choice to give a monster so much power.

We first meet Prince Aegon on his second name day, when he is celebrated endlessly by the Lords and Ladies of the realm for simply being born. Many of them believe that as King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) firstborn boy he should be named heir to the Iron Throne, something the young man no doubt often hears throughout his life. It is not until Episode 6, "The Princess and the Queen," that there is more from Prince Aegon (Ty Tennant), who is now a teenager, when he convinces his nephews Jace (Leo Hart) and Luke (Harvey Sadler) to prank his brother Aemond (Leo Ashton) with a pig dressed as a dragon, aka "The Pink Dread." While some may argue this is just the usual childish fun, it is the start of a pattern of callousness and cruelty that the Greens were aware of but did nothing to remedy.

Aegon Is Shaped by the People Around Him

Image via HBO

In this same episode, Aegon's mother Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) realizes that he was responsible for the prank on Aemond and accosts him while he is masturbating out of an open window. When he (once again) doesn't show any interest in ruling, she tells him that if Rhaenyra ascends his "very life could be forfeit" and then grips his face in her hand before screaming at him that he will be king. This mix of fear and self-importance that she is fostering in her son will prove to be a deadly combination. Later, Ser Criston Cole trains him in swordplay, and the favoritism that Cole shows him and his brother, not to mention the cruelty he teaches him to use against his much younger and smaller opponent, is representative of the bitter feelings within Cole's own heart. There is no doubt that this continual exposure to such poison will contribute a great deal to the man Aegon becomes.

When the Targaryens and Velaryons assemble in "Driftmark," Prince Aegon is unfeeling about the loss of a mother, as he is too busy commiserating about his upcoming nuptials to his sister Helaena (Evie Allen). This is a moment where the stark differences between Jace and Aegon are blatant, as even in his own grief Jace shows compassion for Baela (Shani Smethurst) and Rhaena (Eva Ossei-Gerning), while Aegon only has contempt for others within his heart. This has a great deal to do with their upbringings, with Jace loved by his mother Rhaenyra and his "father" Laenor (John Macmillan) while Aegon was shown no love (that we've seen) from either his mother, father, or grandfather Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). They do not seem to see him as a person, just a pawn they can use to improve their position — or in the case of Viserys, a difficulty whose mere existence divides the Seven Kingdoms.

Have the Greens Created a Monster in Aegon?

Image via HBO

In Episode 8, "The Lord of the Tides," Jace pushes himself to learn High Valyrian in an attempt to "honor the traditions of his forbears." There is no such self-improvement from Aegon — who, now a man, has moved on from pranks and cruel words to physical violence and rape. Though she rebukes him, Alicent seems mostly annoyed at the shame he has brought her, not the physical abuse and trauma he has visited upon a serving girl. While at this point it is probably too late to turn his character around, this interaction where Alicent claims he is "no son of mine," while Aegon pleads that he has tried so hard and that it is never enough for her or his father. This again shows that Aegon has been raised by all of those around him without any semblance of kindness, care, empathy, or discipline — not to say that a kind word would be an appropriate response to a rapist, but if his family had shown him any love as a boy perhaps he would not have become one.

There are times of great importance and seriousness, such as the succession of the Throne of Driftmark, when we can see Aegon smiling gleefully at the dismantling of his grandfather and mother's long-laid plans. In these moments what is clear to us, but perhaps not to the Hightowers, is that Aegon bears them no love or respect and though they fight so hard to put him on the throne, he will not thank them for it. His behavior at the family dinner shows him to be immature, petty, and only curbed by his current position. Once again he is juxtaposed with Jace — who maintains his temper, respects his betrothed, gives an eloquent yet pointed speech, and dances with Princess Helaena (Phia Saban), both out of genuine kindness and as a parting shot to Aegon. While, as an audience, we can respect the Greens' cunning and patience all these years, it is hard to root for any world where a man such as Aegon would become king.

Image of HBO

By "The Green Council," their moment has arrived, and the Greens (after a manhunt) are ready to place their chosen heir upon the throne. This episode further shows us Aegon's unsuitability for any kind of power, as with his limited power as prince he has opted to sleep his way through Flea Bottom and take pleasure in watching the atrocious child fighting rings that contain some of his own bastards. Even Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) would make a far better ruler; as he himself points out to Ser Criston Cole while they hunt for his brother, he at least is brave, smart, and rides the largest dragon in the world. The Greens know Aegon to be unfit to rule, and yet they proceed with their plans anyway, as they believe it to be in their best interests that he does. That still remains to be seen; Aegon has always claimed that he does not want the crown, a fact that they may take to mean he will allow them to rule in his stead while he acts as a mere figurehead, and continues his current lifestyle — though judging by the insane glint in his eye when he raises his sword aloft to the cheering of the people of King's Landing, they are gravely mistaken.

The Greens have created a monster. They have schemed, plotted, and killed, and now said monster sits on the Iron Throne — but they are feeling very good about themselves if the ridiculously self-satisfied look on Otto's face (before Rhaenys makes her appearance) at the coronation is anything to go on. Somehow, it has yet to occur to them that the years when they treated Aegon as a pawn and allowed his violence and savagery to go unchecked would come back to revisit them in kind. Now that the Greens have given him unlimited power over the realm, and themselves, there is a good chance they will come to wish they had chosen a different path.