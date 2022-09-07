Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power and HBO’s House of the Dragon are two shows that have served to transport fans of the original literary works – and new fans as well – to worlds of fantasy filled with new landscapes, strange creatures, and diverse storylines. However, despite the beauty offered by these shows, certain "fans" of the series' have begun to offer racist reactions. These reactions have come in the wake of both shows casting Black individuals in diverse roles, both human and imaginary bringing inclusivity to the world of fantasy.

Whoopi Goldberg spoke about the issue on the Sept. 6 episode of The View. The actress and her co-hosts offered their reactions to the current situation facing both recently released shows. Goldberg wondered why supposed fans of either series would have no problem accepting otherworldly creatures like elves, dragons, and harfoots but won’t accept Black actors having roles in those fantastical worlds. The actress stressed that these creatures do not exist in the real world and that Black actors can and should be able to play these roles.

Speaking about the two series, Goldberg said: “They don’t exist in the real world. You know that? There are no dragons. There are no hobbits. Are you telling me Black people can’t be fake people too? Is that what you’re telling me? I don’t know if there’s like a hobbit club, I don’t know if there are gonna be protests, but people! What is wrong with y’all?” The actress went on to add that these fans were focused on the wrong stuff adding, “All of y’all who have problems because there are Black hobbits… Get a job! Get a job! Go find yourself, because you are focused on the wrong stuff.”

Image via HBO

Before the release of House of the Dragon, series star Steve Toussaint who portrays Lord Corlys Velaryon, The Sea Snake spoke to Variety about the racist backlash he had to face as a result of his casting. Lord Velaryon is the richest man in Westeros and Toussaint feels like some individuals are uncomfortable with that portrayal. “It seems to be very hard for people to swallow. They are happy with a dragon flying,” the actor said. “They’re happy with white hair and violet-colored eyes, but a rich Black guy? That’s beyond the pale.”

Black actors playing key roles will not end as Goldberg made sure to point out later on The View citing that the singer Halle Bailey is set to play Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid set to release in May 2023. “Y’all are gonna lose your minds when you see the new Ariel,” Goldberg mocked the racist fans.

House of the Dragon takes fans back 200 years before the time of Daenerys Targaryen to the House Targaryen at the height of its power. Rings of Power goes back to the Second Age of Middle-earth and the forging of the great rings of power.

House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are now streaming on HBO Max and Prime Video, respectively with new episodes coming every Sunday and Friday.