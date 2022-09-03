Why does the shipping route known as the Triarchy mean so much to 'House of the Dragon'?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

Thus far, House of the Dragon has contained its events to the locations that bear significance for House Targaryen. We’ve returned to King’s Landing and Dragonstone as the ruling family competes among itself for who will sit on the Iron Throne. King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) seems to be relatively ignorant about what’s going on in the kingdoms he rules. He’s more concerned about mourning the death of his wife, Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke), and choosing a new bride than he is defending his allies from enemies.

That is guaranteed to change by the end of the first season. In the second episode, “The Rogue Prince,” Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) forms an alliance with Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), the veteran sea-fearer known as “the Sea Snake.” Corlys feels insulted that Viserys has refused to marry his daughter, Laena (Nova Foueillis-Mosé), and instead chose to wed Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). However, Corlys has more pressing concerns. His land is under attack by pirates led by a mysterious warlord known as “the Crab Feeder,” Prince-Admiral Craghas Drahar (Daniel Scott-Smith).

Image via HBO

Corlys’ adventures had brought him to the group of islands known as “the Stepstones.” A den for pirates and smugglers, the Stepstones are part of the Essos region between the Summer Sea and the Narrow Sea. While the Stepstones are inherently dangerous, they serve as an important trade route for the Seven Kingdoms. When Drahar and his army of pirates attack the region and take it under their control, it threatens to disrupt the entire economic system of the Seven Kingdoms.

Corlys Velaryon and His Connection to the Triarchy

Given his aptitude for naval combat, Corlys requested that the King dispatch his fleet to defend the Stepstones. However, the King refuses. This infuriates Corlys, who is desperate to protect his territory. Since he has already been feeling insulted by the king’s shocking marriage proposal, Corlys secretly travels to Dragonstone to propose an alliance with Daemon. In exchange for Dameon’s support in his war against the Crab Feeder, Corlys agrees to back his claim for the Iron Throne.

The Crab Feeder is an alliance that consists of the Free Cities of Myr, Lys and Tyrosh. These three cities on Essos’ western coast are known as “The Triarchy,” as they form a triangular shipping route that is essential to Westeros’ economy. These city-states hold historical significance; in George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, they are referred to as "the daughters of Old Valyria."

Image via HBO

Although Myr, Lys, and Tyrosh used to be locked in combat, the formation of a formal union allowed them to prosper into a powerful disruptive force within the region. If the Triarchy continues to grow in power, it could feasibly conquer Pentos, Bravos, and other areas within the Narrow Sea. The Crab Feeder has taxed the area to the point of decimation, his rising demands are even more crippling than the attacks by pirates.

The Crab Feeder: Prince-Admiral of the Triarchy

Although we’ve only seen brief glimpses of the Crab Feeder thus far, he is set to be one of the main antagonists in the first season of House of the Dragon. The Crab Feeder has been gradually attacking ships and cruelly dismembering their inhabitants. Imprisoned sailors are chained up on nearby land, and devoured alive by crabs. The Crab Feeder wears a fearsome mask, as he’s been badly injured by grayscale. This helps to create a legend regarding his mythic powers of destruction. While he does not come from a formal bloodline, the Crab Feeder has assumed the title of “Prince-Admiral” of the Triarchy.

Defending the Free Cities from the Triarchy makes sense for Daemon as he orchestrates his strategy. Even if he succeeds to the Iron Throne, he won’t have much of a kingdom to rule if the economy is completely crippled. Gaining Corlys’ support is critical, as Daemon needs to grow an army that is larger than the band of extremists that follow him. If he and Corlys are able to conquer the Triarchy, Daemon would be able to have a new headquarters for his operations. It would also give him the ability to cripple Viserys I’s forces by cutting off trade.

Image via HBO

The cities of the Triarchy have been previously alluded to on Game of Thrones. The city of Tyrosh has been ripe with conflict for generations. In the first season, Ser Barristan Selmy (Ian McElhinney) informs King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) that he’s fought many battles in the city. When Ser Barristan joins Daenerys Targareyen’s (Emilia Clarke) resistance movement, he must have informed him about the bravery required of all those that frequent the region. Daenerys recruits the Second Sons of the Free Cities, including the Tyroshi swordsman Daario Naharis (Ed Skrein and Michiel Huisman).

Lys is also mentioned several times. The city’s sordid reputation is renowned; several sex workers originate from the “pleasure houses of Lys,” including Daneyrus’ companion Doreah (Roxanne McKee). Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) also frequented the area during his service as a smuggler, and convinces the Lysene sailor Salladhor Saan (Lucian Msamati) to join Stannis Baratheon’s (Stephen Dillane) army. It’s also implied that Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) comes from this region; during a conversation with Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal), the Dornish warrior notices a slight Lysene accent that Varys is trying to disguise.

While we saw some maritime combat in Game of Thrones, a larger emphasis on sea battles should help House of the Dragon distinguish itself from its predecessor. It also might tease what other oceanic adventures we may see in the future. Among the proposed spinoff shows in development is The Sea Snake, a prequel series following Corlys’ early adventures. We’ve been waiting for another epic naval series to replace the Pirates of the Caribbean-sized hole in our lives.