Set 172 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the juggernaut show that captivated millions of people worldwide, House of the Dragon takes fans deep into the fascinating, albeit highly perilous, world of Westeros. Packed to the gills with full-throttle action and drama, House of the Dragon, to those unacquainted with the GOT world, may sound like a run-of-the-mill prequel to a popular show with enough thrill and suspense to leave medieval fantasy fans in awe. Not unlike its predecessor, the legacy of House of the Dragon, is timeless in nature.

While the show is set in the medieval period, and that also a fictional one, the conflicts at the heart of the story and the themes they seem to revolve around have a universality in them — one that is not limited to the setting or the time period at work. Instead of simply driving the plot forward and keeping fans on the edge of their seats (which they undoubtedly do), they are representative of human nature in general, its hamartia tendencies, and the vices that influence it to the point of corruption. It is sad perhaps that what used to ail human conscience hundreds of years ago does so still, that petulance and animosity is still deeply rooted in humankind and will perhaps never be irrevocably divorced from it.

Image via HBO

The first episode of House of the Dragon opens with King Jaeherys (Michael Carter) conducting a Great Council to declare the future ruler of the seven kingdoms. There are two claimants to the Iron Throne: Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best), the king’s oldest granddaughter, and Prince Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), her cousin and Jaeherys’ oldest male heir. Not surprisingly, Princess Rhaenys is cast aside in favor of a male candidate and Viserys secures his place as the successor of King Jaeherys, and the future monarch of the seven kingdoms. And, so male chauvinism in the form of male-preference primogeniture is the first, most prevalent, theme that drives the story forward.

While the modern world is not as patriarchal as it was, say up until a century or two ago, it doesn’t exactly follow an egalitarian model either. Sexism, perhaps owing to centuries of inequality and impregnable indoctrination of pre-established gender roles, remains as entrenched and deep-seated a social construct as ever. From ancient mythology to the earliest epics to Shakespearen drama to modern classics, sexism is a theme that is found in almost every piece of art and literature throughout history. The world may have come too far for burying infants when they aren’t born with a penis (though it is hardly unheard of in third-world nations) and limiting a woman’s existence to the confines of her abode (again, something that still happens in many cultures), men, in general, still tend to control women in most dominions of social life. George R. R. Martin, instead of drawing a breezy picture of social hierarchy in his dystopian world, makes it as poignantly relevant as possible. Given the ever-fluctuating and hardly ever-accelerating rate with which things are changing, it remains to be seen whether House of the Dragon would stop being relevant in this case. It will, however, forever offer an insight into the struggle of one gender and the barbarity of the other.

Image via HBO

Familial resentment is another theme that is seamlessly integrated into the plot of the show. House Targaryen of Dragonstone, the only family of dragonlords who managed to evade the doom of Valyria, would eventually bring forth its own downfall due to internal conflict and constant jockeying for power. Despite King Jaeherys’ endeavors to prevent a civil war, the inevitable downfall of the mighty Dragonriders begins when King Viserys’ second wife, Alicent (Emily Carey), bears him a male heir, posing a threat to Rhaenyra’s (Milly Alccock) claim on the Iron Throne. While people no longer wage a war against their own (perhaps simply because the times have changed), familial resentment, envy, and the desire to outdistance one’s competitors and contemporaries are essentially fundamental human tendencies. The issues at play here have caused conflict, brought forth irrevocable damage, and sabotaged relationships since time immemorial. No matter how staggering of a trajectory the political and economical domains of the world may have taken, these are vices that humanity will perhaps always fall prey to.

Ambition is both a vice and a virtue, and though not everyone dreams of an Iron Throne, history bears witness to man’s thirst for power. It was ambition that made Achilles send his beloved to a losing battle, that flipped the course of Macbeth’s life, and that, throughout history, made sons kill their fathers, mothers and brothers for a chance to rule. Familial rivalry is rampant in House of the Dragon primarily because each and every character in the show is thirsty for power and would do anything to keep the crown to themselves. Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), instead of mourning the loss of little Baelon, or at least adopting a less overzealous attitude towards the situation, takes his men to a brothel to celebrate the death of Viserys’ heir. Contempt and jealousy may have been the driving motivations behind this breach of propriety; it was, however, it was ambition that made Daemon stoop so low in the first place.

Image via HBO

Viserys’ decision to prioritize the life of the baby over that of the mother, too, was a sign of his ambition. He’d rather secure his claim on the Iron Throne than risk political unrest for love. This also shows just how highly men regarded women at this time. Wives were reproductive tools, not equals in a marriage, to be loved and cherished at all costs. They were, as Viserys proves by sleeping with another woman in no time, quite replaceable.

As the show is only in its infancy, it is hard to draw any concrete analysis of it as yet. Judging from the book the prequel is based on, however, the legacy of House of the Dragon is not limited to either the realm of fantasy or the overwhelming success of its predecessor. As a medieval fantasy show, House of the Dragon is not only representative of times bygone, but human nature in general. The very first episodes of the show seem to tackle issues that, while seemingly far-fetched, are universal in nature. Misogyny and male dominance are as unsettling and damaging a social system as ever. Jealousy and rivalry will perhaps never stop disrupting the peace of society, if not uprooting kingdoms. In excess, ambition will always lead to catastrophic failure. The fall of the Dragonriders is the epitome of human greed, ambition, and resentment — vices that seldom bear desirable outcomes.