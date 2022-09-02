Despite the misgivings that fans may have had about the final two seasons of Game of Thrones, excitement about the future of Westeros is higher than ever before. In its first two episodes, House of the Dragon has been able to capture the scope, political intrigue, and exciting characters that made Game of Thrones such a sensation. While returning to Westeros hits a lot of nostalgic notes for fans, House of the Dragon tells an exciting story of a woman rising to power that may be able to bring in viewers who haven’t caught up with the original series.

The second episode of the series, “The Rogue Prince,” unveiled a new title sequence for the show, which has just been renewed for a second season. Game of Thrones fans have learned to never skip past the opening credits. In addition to giving a preview of which characters might show up in the episode, the opening titles teased which locations would be featured. The House of the Dragon titles may feature Ramin Djawad’s score, but the visuals themselves are all new.

House of the Dragon had a difficult task in front of it. How much familiarity would viewers be able to tolerate? We’ve seen some franchises like Star Wars, The Terminator, Halloween, and Jurassic Park cripple as they solely rely on nostalgia. The first two episodes of House of the Dragon have expertly managed to avoid this issue. While we’re witnessing another battle for the Iron Throne, this is a more personal story about the interior crisis of the Targaryen family. The clues to the direction of the series can be found within the title sequence itself.

Tweaking Ramin Djawad's Original Score is Genius

Using Djawadi’s main musical theme was a smart decision. While the score has incorporated new tracks that distinguish characters like Princess Rhaeneyra (Milly Alcock) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), the bombastic main song remains the same. This makes sense; we’re watching another “Game of Thrones,” as multiple rulers are vying for a spot on the Iron Throne. However, they’re not from all across the map. Instead of seeing multiple houses form alliances and branch out, we’re seeing one family slowly splinter apart.

The title card features a trail of blood seeping through the catacombs of a mythic city. The implication is clear: all that House Targaryen touches is marked by violence. This is a family that has come into its place through fire and blood. The Game of Thrones titles teased expansion of a world coming together; heroes from across Westeros were uniting as they teamed up to face off against the White Walkers. The House of the Dragon titles signify that those in power must fight to prove that they are worthy of their position.

Emphasizing rivers of blood (or literally, “bloodlines”) in the titles fits within the themes of the show. Thus far, the discussions in House of the Dragon have been about which Targaryen will be named as the successor to King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). Will it be his brother, Daemon, a maverick within the family known for his brutality? Will it be Raheneyra, who would be the first woman to sit on the Iron Throne? Or, will the King bear a child with his new wife, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey)?

The best prequel stories take elements of the original source material and flesh them out with more depth. In “The Rogue Prince,” House of the Dragon takes the recurring theme of political marriage that had been so prominent on Game of Thrones, and explores it in more detail. Rhaenyra is confused why her father can’t just marry who he wants; if he can’t pursue his heart’s desires, then what is the point of being on the throne? The logical decision would be to marry Laena (Nova Foueillis-Mosé), the daughter of Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). To do so would unite the blood of Old Valyria. However, the King goes with his heart and chooses Alicent as his bride. His ignorance of the importance of Corlys’ political allegiance casts doubts about his future as a ruler.

What's the City Shown in the Opening Titles?

It’s not entirely clear what city itself is being depicted in the title sequence. Although it may be purely metaphorical, the city in the opening is strikingly similar to the model that Viserys is constructing in his chambers in “The Rogue Prince.” This fits with what we know about Viserys so far; he is largely ignorant of what’s going on in his kingdoms, and he’s ultimately just a child playing with toys. House of the Dragon has expertly contained its globetrotting to the locations that hold specific significance to House Targaryen. Thus far, we’ve only seen rare glimpses of the world outside King’s Landing and Dragonstone.

“The Rogue Prince” ends with a critical conversation between Daemon and Corlys. While Daemon accepts Corlys’ alliance and agrees to help him in his conflict against the Triarchy, he scolds “the Sea Snake” for insulting the King. Dameon claims that only the members of House Targaryen should be able to speak ill of each other. Family has always been important on Game of Thrones, but House of the Dragon shows that the importance of bloodlines is the only thing keeping this fragile world together.