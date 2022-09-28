Spin-offs are all the rage at the moment. It doesn't matter whether it's the big or the small screen; fans are desperate to return to their favorite worlds and characters. The Amazon Prime series The Rings of Power is currently transporting fans back to Middle Earth and became Amazon's most-watched premiere with twenty-five million viewers.

RELATED: The Walking Dead Daryl Spin-Off Could Include Melissa McBride’s Return

Not every spin-off is a success, though; the Spider-Man spin-off Morbius tanked at the box office while underwhelming fans and critics alike. And that's how it works. For every massive hit like House of the Dragon, there's a flop like Joey.

'House of the Dragon' — Hit

Though years have passed, many fans still haven't come to terms with the disappointment that was the final season of Game of Thrones. It was unclear if fans would take to the high-budget spin-off, House of the Dragon, but they did with open arms.

The premiere broke viewership records in the UK and was quickly picked up for a second season. The popular spin-off contains everything that made Game of Thrones such a hit: cringe-inducing violence, relentless betrayals and questions of whom to trust, and most importantly, dragons. All the signs point to this fiery hit being around for many more years to come.

'Joey' — Miss

Given the mammoth success of FRIENDS, a spin-off was inevitable, and of all the beloved characters in the show, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) was the most sensible option to base the series around. A successful actor usually lives in L.A., which makes Joey's decision to move away from New York and his friends fairly self-explanatory.

RELATED: 10 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Universe Characters That Deserve Their Own Spin-Off

Joey struggles straight out of the gates. It could not capture the wit and natural charm of FRIENDS, and the rest of the cast paled compared to the original six. The show aired for two seasons before being abruptly canceled.

'Cobra Kai' — Hit

After the 2010 Karate Kid reboot failed to excite audiences or critics, it seemed that the Karate Kid franchise had been knocked out. Fast-forward twelve years, though, and Cobra Kai is one of Netflix's most popular shows. Now in its fifth season, the series continues the story of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) while also introducing audiences to a new generation of karate superstars.

The popularity of Cobra Kai has not gone unnoticed either, as it was recently announced that a new Karate Kid movie will be hitting theatres in 2024.

'That '80s Show' — Miss

Excitement is high for the upcoming That '70s Show spin-off, That '90s Show. Most have forgotten, however, the spin-off that came before. That '80s Show, starring It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's own Glenn Howerton, was a bit of a disaster. It failed to recapture any of the rebel spirit and edgy humor that made the original show such a revolutionary hit.

RELATED: Better Call Saul-Breaking Bad Universe Spin-Offs We'd Love to See

Given the poor reviews and underwhelming ratings, That '80s Show was canceled after one season, airing just thirteen episodes.

'The Flash' — Hit

Though it appears to be winding down, the Arrowverse has been an enormous hit for the CW. The Flash was the first show to spin off from Arrow. It released its first season way back in 2014, and many fans have been left disappointed by the announcement that the show will end with its upcoming ninth season.

The show covered many of the most interesting runs from the comics, including Flashpoint, Crisis on Infinite Earths, and Invasion!Grant Gustin was an excellent Barry Allen, boosted by an exceptional supporting cast including Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, and Jesse L. Martin.

'Baywatch Nights' — Miss

Baywatch Nights is perhaps one of the strangest TV spin-offs ever. David Hasselhoff's Mitch Buchannon returns, only now he's moonlighting as a private investigator alongside two of his friends. Giving Buchannon an utterly new career was an odd choice, and things only got stranger in the second season.

RELATED: Star Wars: 10 Characters That Deserve Their Own Spin-Off

Without warning, the second season shifted towards supernatural horror cases, and, unsurprisingly, the show was not picked up for a third season.

'Better Call Saul' — Hit

Image via AMC

Creating a series that exists in the world of Breaking Bad that can stand on its own two feet and match the quality of Breaking Bad was a near impossible task, which makes the incredible success of Better Call Saul even more impressive. The series, which recently aired its sixth and final season, followed the trials and tribulations of criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) before he became Saul Goodman.

The series built on the lore of Breaking Bad without ever leaning too heavily into it, allowing Jimmy McGill to stand on his own instead of hiding in the shadow of Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

'The Glee Project' — Miss

Glee was a huge hit that ran for six seasons and won six Emmys. A spin-off was inevitable, but the direction the studio opted to go in baffled fans. Rather than create a new original story, The Glee Project was a singing competition that offered the winner a seven-episode arc on Glee.

RELATED: 7 Best 'Breaking Bad' Characters Who Deserve the 'Better Call Saul' Spin-Off Treatment

Of course, singing competitions are a dime a dozen, and The Glee Project failed to cut through the competition despite its unusual prize offering. Only two seasons were aired before the show was canceled.

'Frasier' — Hit

On the back of the enormous success of Cheers, Frasier arrived to continue the story of Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer). Following his divorce, Frasier returned home to live with his elderly father. The odd-couple aspect of the show delighted fans, as did the close relationship between the two and Frasier's brother.

As a result of the popularity of both Cheers and Frasier, Grammer played the beloved character for over two decades. Much to the delight of fans, he will soon be returning to the role in the upcoming Frasier revival series.

'The Cleveland Show' — Miss

Image via FOX

Despite running for four seasons, The Cleveland Show never managed to live up to its potential. The show followed Cleveland Brown, a beloved Family Guy character, who returns to his childhood sweetheart to start a new life. Though the show introduced a handful of new, hilarious characters, it failed to match the manic, zany energy of Family Guy.

After four years away, Cleveland and his new family returned to Spooner St. Thankfully, Cleveland can still be seen on Family Guy, which has managed to stay relevant over all these years.

KEEP READING:10 Best Movie Spin-Offs of Popular Anime