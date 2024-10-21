Three of the leading men from HBO’s hit series House of the Dragon were in, well, the house on the final day of this year’s New York Comic-Con. Taking the stage on Sunday afternoon, Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel, and Tom Glynn-Carney sat down to chat about all things the Game of Thrones prequel series and even opened up the floor to some fan questions. Thanks to one query from Happy Sad Confused podcast host, Josh Horowitz, there’s some piping hot tea on the way — we’ll just need to wait a few more years before it’s spilled.

According to Collider's Therese Lacson, who was on the ground at NYCC, Horowitz asked the trio to share the worst note that a director has ever given them on the show. Quick to bite, Carney, who appears in the fantasy series as King Aegon II Targaryen, was eager to deliver a damning answer. But, his own cooler head quickly prevailed, as he realized that he should perhaps consult with his co-worker on the matter first. Turning to Frankel, who plays Ser Criston Cole, Carney seemed to ask his co-star if he was allowed to say what was on his mind. With a simple head shake, Frankel motioned to Carney that the actor should keep his experience to himself on this one.

Intrigued to know who his fellow House of the Dragon actors were talking about, Smith, who appears in the role as Daemon Targaryen, leaned in and seemingly agreed with the pair, although no names were dropped. While he shut down the drama for the day, Frankel told the crowd, “In a few years, when House of the Dragon is all over, I will tell you what this director once told me, but I can’t say it now.”

Let the 'House of the Dragon' Speculation Begin

Over its two-season run, House of the Dragon has welcomed in just a small handful of visionaries to back each episode. With seven helmers total, the directorial credits go to Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel, Alan Taylor, Andrij Parekh, and Loni Peristere. While we won’t go any deeper than that, the selection lineup isn’t too heavy for sleuths to do their thing and find out the answer. With two more seasons to go until House of the Dragon comes to an end, it may be quite some time until Frankel feels comfortable revealing who gave him a bad piece of advice and what it was.

Stay tuned to Collider for more to come from the NYCC festivities and get caught up on House of the Dragon with the first two seasons streaming in their entirety on Max.

