Over two years have passed since the final eighth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones ended. Now, fans will be excited to know that it won’t be long until they’ll be able to return to Westeros. The highly anticipated prequel series to the fantasy show, House of The Dragon, has finally got its first trailer.

Based on George R. R. Martin’s books, House of the Dragon will take you back 200 years into the past, to a time when Daenerys’s ancestors of House Targaryen ruled Westeros. However, there is conflict brewing within the house that leads up to a civil war, which would later be known as the ‘Dance of Dragons’.

The trailer is narrated by Matt Smith (Doctor Who) who is embodying the role of Targaryen prince and dragon rider Daemon Targaryen. The trailer, which gives glimpses of the supporting cast, sets the mood that will permeate this spin-off series: this is the beginning of the end, the downfall of this powerful House of dragon riders. As Daemon says in voice-over in the trailer: “Dreams didn’t make us kings, dragons did.”

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbaek Joins 'Salem's Lot' Adaptation as Richard Straker

Starring alongside Smith in the upcoming show is Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Rhaenys Velaryon, Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, David Horovitch as Grand Maester Mellos, Jefferson Hall as Lord Jason Lannister, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, Matthew Needham as Larys Strong, Bill Paterson as Lord Lyman Beesbury, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon. Some of these characters, given their extended presence in Martin's Fire & Blood, are probably going to appear in several seasons.

From creator Ryan J. Condal, the first season of the 10-episode series still hasn’t a precise release date, however, we will certainly be able to watch it on HBO or HBO Max sometime in 2022.

KEEP READING: 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Show 'House of the Dragon' Adds Seven More to Cast, Including 'Outlander's Graham McTavish

Share Share Tweet Email

'Succession' Season 3 Clip Picks Up Right Where We Left Off With the Roys Are you in for a revolution?

Read Next