Back to the Seven Kingdoms and all its intrigues; the series premiere for House of the Dragon has been released on HBO and as expected, the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel was eagerly expected. The expectation of fans could be seen in the streaming platform’s struggles to accommodate all those who wanted to return to the fantasy continent. In the aftermath of the premiere, HBO has released a 'Weeks Ahead' trailer that continues to tease the insatiable taste for power that abounds in Westeros and the bloody contest that will follow to wield it.

The trailer opens fittingly with the roar of a fully grown adult dragon while overseeing a standoff. The voice of Milly Alcock who portrays the young Princess Rhaenyra, heir to the Iron Throne is heard saying “From my blood, come the prince that was promised, and his will be the song of ice and fire.” The trailer goes to show off some key players in this tussle for power and the challenge posed by the decision made by King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) to name his firstborn child, a female heir to his throne. In a world run on the whims of men, a queen with ultimate power and authority is one that the realm will not accept. As Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), cousin to the king and aunt to the heir apparent, mentions, the realm will burn than for men to have a woman lead it.

However, this knowledge would not faze Princess Rhaenyra as she seeks to press her claim on the most dangerous and most powerful seat in the Seven Kingdoms. As expected, her claim will not come without challenge or blood. The difficult choices that need to be made in times such as these and the splintering effect to relationships this sort of desire for ultimate power brings, ensure that this civil war on the horizon is unlike we’ve ever seen.

Image via HBO

House of the Dragon is inspired by Fire & Blood, authored by George R.R. Martin. It is the fifth installment in the book series, A Song of Ice and Fire; his work also inspired the award-winning Game of Thrones. The prequel series will follow the civil war that would be fought in Westeros over the right to sit on the Iron Throne. The series also stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans among others.

You can watch the first episode of the new series on HBO Max. Check out the trailer below: