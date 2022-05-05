For Game of Thrones fans who have been looking for something to satisfy them since the end of the Emmy-winning series, HBO finally has something new for you. The network has premiered a new trailer for House of the Dragon, their upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series focusing on the fall of House Targaryen, starring Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, and Olivia Cooke. The new trailer is vicious and bloodthirsty, as Game of Thrones stories are wont to be, and may prove to be a worthy successor to the Iron Throne, if the trailer delivers on what it promises.

Based on author George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, the series is set two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, following the House Targaryen and its many allies and rivals, particularly King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and young Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), who Viserys has named his heri, much to the chagrin of the rest of his family and his allies — especially Prince Daemon (Smith), who looks perpetually like he’s wearing shoes filled with broken glass.

The series is set to cover the lead up to the Dance of the Dragons, the name given to the Targaryen civil war that so heavily influenced Game of Thrones. We also see brief glimpses of Alicent and Otto Hightower (Cooke and Ifans, respectively), as well as a few faces from House Baratheon and House Velaryon, though not much outside the turmoil of the Targaryens is presented in the trailer. No doubt that’s enough to create hundreds of years’ worth of tension, if our experience with Game of Thrones is any indication. And, of course, we spot a couple of dragons hanging out around the Targaryens, as they’re wont to do, though whether they will be enemies or allies to Rhaenyra and Daemon remains to be seen.

The cast for House of the Dragon is stacked, also featuring Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, and Sonoya Mizuno.

House of the Dragon premieres on HBO on August 21. Check out the full trailer below:

