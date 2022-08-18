It’s time to return to Westeros. This Sunday the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO. To excite fans even more for the impending release, a brand-new promo trailer has been released teasing all the dragon content a fantasy fan could ask for.

The new series is set two hundred years before Game of Thrones. It will explore the rule of the house of Targaryens, specifically King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) who seeks to continue his grandfather's legacy of peace. However, the peace might not last long as war seems to be looming on the horizon.

The promo begins with Considine’s King Viserys talking to his daughter, and heir to the throne, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy). He explains that “the road ahead is uncertain, but the end is clear”. This line works in two ways, it lets the audience know there will be troubled times ahead, but it is also a fun quick reference that this is a prequel series so how it all ends is rather clear. The King then proceeds to explain to his daughter that they are well protected from their challengers but war is still coming. From there, the iconic Game of Thrones theme kicks off as we see flashes of the epic battles and ferocious dragons we can expect to see in House of the Dragon.

Image via HBO

The series is set within the fantasy series created by George R. R. Martin when he published the first book in the series “A Game of Thrones” in 1996. In total, Martin has written five books and several novellas set in the world with more novels planned and being written. House of the Dragon is based on “Fire & Blood” which chronicles the entire history of House Targaryen.

In House of the Dragon, Considine and D’Arcy are joined in the main cast by Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. The series has been co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, with both also serving as executive producers. Condal is also a writer and co-showrunner on the prequel. Miguel Sapochnik is the other co-showrunner and also serves as an executive producer and director on several episodes. Other executive producers on House of the Dragon include Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt.

House of Dragon premieres this Sunday night, August 21 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the promo below: