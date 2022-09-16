By now, it should come as no surprise that George R.R. Martin is a big history buff. No one writes fantasy that good without dipping their toes into actual historical territory. History is an infinitely rich source of inspiration, and Martin has leaned heavily into it when writing his own timeless series of novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. When Game of Thrones first came onto our televisions sets, then, a lot was talked about the true events that inspired it, and, naturally, it is no different with the franchise's new hit series for HBO, House of the Dragon.

But Martin always did use his influences in ways that are not so straightforward, too. There are obvious parallels to be made, as we'll see the man himself saying in a bit, but, more than names of conflicts and character correlations, it's nice to understand how these historical episodes influenced these novels and shows we know and love so much. Fantasy is most often a way of reflecting upon our own world and society, but it's interesting to realize that we don't need to stray that far from reality to get the point these works want to make.

Image via HBO

"I get inspiration from history, and then I take elements from history and I turn it up to 11," Martin admitted during the House of the Dragon panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. "Game of Thrones is, as many people have observed, based very loosely on the War of the Roses. House of the Dragon is based on an earlier period in history called the Anarchy." These two episodes are extremely important for English history in its medieval period, but let's have a look at how they shaped the World of Ice and Fire, too.

The War of the Roses

These were a series of conflicts between two of England's main noble houses, York and Lancaster. They are the real life inspirations for House Stark and House Lannister (the names even sound alike), as well as the war fought between them in Westeros. As Martin himself made a point of mentioning, Game of Thrones is only loosely based on the War of the Roses.

In real life, the houses of York and Lancaster vied for the English throne, while, in Westeros, the Starks wanted mostly to make the North independent, and the Lannisters wanted to subdue them while keeping the Iron Throne. The houses of York and Lancaster both descended from King Edward III, of the House of Plantagenet, who ruled from 1327-1377. The Yorks' symbol was a white rose, while the Lancasters sported a red one on their banners, hence the name of the war.

Image via HBO

The conflict laster 30 years, from 1455-1485, and took place in the aftermath of the Hundred Years War, the conflict between England and France that resulted in huge social and financial problems for the English side, despite the lands conquered in continental Europe by Henry V. His son, Henry VI, ended up losing those lands, and was severely questioned by the English nobles, starting the wars that lasted through the reigns of two following kings, Edward IV and Richard III.

The solution to the conflict presented itself when Henry Tudor, a distant relative of the Lancaster dynasty, defeated the last York king, Richard III, in the battle of Bosworth Field. He assumed the throne as Henry VII and wed Elizabeth of York, joining both houses and started the Tudor Dynasty in England.

To illustrate how "loose" the inspiration was, Martin also based events of Game of Thrones in single historical episodes, not necessarily related to the War of the Roses. The most infamous one, the Red Wedding, was based on the Massacre of Glencoe, which took place in Scotland in 1692. In Westeros, House Frey murdered most of House Stark during the wedding of Edmure Tully (Tobias Menzies) and one of the countless daughters of Lord Walder Frey (David Bradley). In real life, members of Clan MacDonald were massacred for not swearing loyalty to the new Scottish monarch, William III.

The Anarchy

Image via HBO

Just as House of the Dragon is set centuries before Game of Thrones, the Anarchy took place centuries before the War of the Roses. And, despite the name, this conflict had nothing to do with the modern concept of anarchism.

Martin based the Dance of the Dragons, the first of a series of civil wars fought by House Targaryen, in the Anarchy, a period which took place in England during the 12th century. This civil war was fought between the heirs of King Henry I: his legitimate heir and daughter Matilda and his nephew and closest male heir Stephen of Blois. Matilda's story loosely resembles that of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy), as she was recognized as the heir by her father, but the English barons refused her. In House of the Dragon, we have seen the lords of Westeros bending the knee to Rhaenyra, but there's also an explicit preference for young Prince Aegon II to take the throne, so Rhaenyra's favor is not likely to last long.

A lengthy conflict ensued for more than a decade after Matilda's refusal by the barons, in which the self-proclaimed rulers were more worried about the war instead of ruling — hence the name "Anarchy," meaning the absence of actual government. The outcome also resembles that of the Dance of the Dragons, as both parties would reach a point of mutual exhaustion and come to an agreement that would bring both to the throne, eventually.

Image via HBO

The Anarchy was the perfect parallel for the creation of a brave female character that had legitimacy in her claim to the Iron Throne, but was ahead of her time in nearly every aspect of her being. While we may not know much about Matilda, her claim to the throne was refused because she was a woman, exactly as Rhaenyra.

"I don't think Westeros is particularly more anti-woman or more misogynistic than real life and what we call history," Martin said in the SDCC panel for House of the Dragon, and the Anarchy was just one of countless other examples throughout history. So it always pays to know our past, because it can be an inspiration for way more than just awesome fantasy TV shows.