Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon.When House of the Dragon showrunners Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik decided to team up with author George R.R. Martin to adapt his book Fire & Blood, Game of Thrones fans were part-ecstatic, part-hesitant of the new venture. Whether it was the seemingly rushed path towards the ending of the series or the misguided character arc of the beloved Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), there was a sense of burnout amongst longtime viewers of the series. However, there was also the excitement of heading back in time and meeting new predecessors that paved the way for the show's favorite Westeros characters.

The House of the Dragon premiere, "The Heirs of the Dragon," was filled with the violence and sex that made Game of Thrones the television juggernaut it was, but it also featured the most important aspect Thrones success: political intrigue. While the aforementioned trait may catch viewers' attention, the reason Martin's work has turned into a powerhouse intellectual property is because the true nature of the show, the quest for power, is when the franchise is at its most compelling.

House of the Dragon continues this theme by ensuring that each of the new characters we are introduced to become full-fledged chess pieces in the political game of who will sit on the Iron Throne. Moreover, the first episode does so in a way that harkens back to the early seasons of Thrones — where small gestures, behind-the-scenes maneuvering, and quiet conversations become more powerful than any sword or shield.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon' Offers a More Nuanced Perspective on Violence Than Its Predecessor

Power has always been a construct that is rooted in the world created by Martin, and House of the Dragon rewards its audience for paying attention to the small details of each character. The premiere episode established that there are generally two sides to the power structure of Westeros: those who are looking to remain in power and those who are seeking it for themselves. This interplay revolving around King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is the central conflict in the show and two sides of the power structure are vital to each character in unique ways. Because of this duality, the small details that the show puts into each of its characters as it introduces them to the audience is vital. Take for example, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), who sits at the King's council, but realizes that he was only a small decision away from being at the top of the power structure should his wife, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best), have been chosen as her father's heir. During one of the council meetings, as wine is being poured into each of their goblets, he quickly places his hands over his cup, refusing the drink. Here, he is obviously avoiding alcohol to keep his mind sharp, but he is also differing himself from everyone else at the table, a small gesture that shows he is perhaps on the other side of the King's ideas. The fact that the person pouring the wine, the young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), would eventually become the King's heir, further shows his rejection of wine might lead to further conflict down the line.

From the show's outset, the rivalry for power can be summed up in the interactions between the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and the King's brother, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Hightower will do anything to keep his position of power and influence, and realizes that if the young prince were to actually become King one day he would lose it all. The two have verbal spats throughout the council meetings that make it obvious they are not allies, but in true Thrones fashion, it is the gestures that take place when they are not together that truly reveal the nature of their characters and hatred towards each other. It is Hightower, who is willing to do whatever he must remain at the King's side that shows that while he does not possess a dragon, his brain is just as vicious. First, he lets Viserys know that on the night of great loss for the King, his brother was celebrating the fact he was the lone heir to the throne and immediately tries to convince the King and council that he should be removed from that position. Alone in a room, he sends for a raven to deliver a mysterious letter. And, in perhaps the most shocking moment of the episode, he calls for his daughter Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), and encourages her to spend time with the King, alone in his chamber — an obvious ploy to have the vulnerable and mourning Viserys develop feelings (physical and otherwise) for the young woman.

Image via HBO

For the younger Targaryen, he has political aspirations that include the crown, but it remains to be seen if he is willing to topple his brother to reach that success. Feeling alone and banished by the King at the end of the episode, Prince Daemon seems more frustrated with his brother's inability to trust him rather than looking at him as a rival for power. His blatant and obvious moves around Westeros also point to a character that is for now, out of his league in regard to the musings of the council. Using his might and force to get what he wants can only last one so long, and calling out Hightower's son to fight him in the tournament only shows that when it comes to political plays, he is going to have to adapt quickly if he wants to succeed.

The Targaryens are a family that are successful because of their ability to control dragons. This unimaginable power is one that sets fear upon their rivals, but if the dragons disappear, so does their power in Westeros. In an intense and powerful conversation between father and daughter, the King tells Rhaenyra this fact, and forces her to realize that power can be fleeting, and she must protect it if she is to become the first woman to rule the iron throne. Like the fire that comes from the mouth of the beasts, power in House of the Dragon is fleeting. Every move the characters make (whether people are looking or not) displays their intent to keep or gain power, in a fragile game where the Targaryens currently hold on to all the power — and the dragons.

House of the Dragon premieres new episodes every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.