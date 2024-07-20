Things are heating up in the Game of Thrones prequel spin-off series, House of the Dragon, as the Greens and the Blacks are now head-to-head for their claim of the Iron Throne. With both sides already suffering massive blows and bloodshed, the fight has officially moved intensely to the sky and now resides between dragons. While each side continues their efforts on land to gain support from other noble houses and claim vital territories across Westeros, the Blacks are in dire need of more dragons if they hope to have a fighting chance in this brutal battle.

Dragonstone is home to several wild and formerly claimed dragons that could play a crucial role in the Blacks' plans, and with a few dragonseeds and riderless dragons who have already entered the picture, it's safe to say that more dragons will join this intense game for the Iron Throne. From familiar dragons such as Seasmoke and Vermithor to legendary creatures including the Cannibal, these are the unclaimed dragons that could even the odds in House of the Dragon.

6 The Cannibal

Image via Douglas Wheatley

The Cannibal is the oldest and largest of the wild dragons that preside on the volcano, Dragonmount, which is located on the east side of Dragonstone. He is described as being dark as black coal with bloodthirsty green eyes that incite fear in anyone who attempts to claim him. The Cannibal is known for feeding on dead dragons as well as newborn and even dragon eggs, hence his name. His exact age is unknown, but some believe he lived on Dragonstone before the Targaryens arrived. His lair is covered in the bones of those who failed to claim him, granting him a deadly reputation that forces anyone, including the Targaryens, from being in his presence.

In George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, no one has ever been successful in claiming the menacing beast and every person who attempts to tame him is killed in the process. Since the series has been known to change some of the book's storylines, it is possible that the Cannibal could play a part in the upcoming episodes, but considering his deadly reputation, it might be unlikely that someone will claim him. Even if he remains riderless, he could still make an appearance either to devour anyone who attempts to claim him or perhaps just to feast on other dragons, dead or alive. Either way, the Cannibal is one of the most terrifying dragons that could be a worthy opponent for Vhagar, but whatever part he may play, many fans hope to see him in House of the Dragon at some point.

5 Seasmoke

Image via HBO

Seasmoke is a young silver-white dragon and, despite being one of the smallest dragons of the bunch, he's still capable of fighting in battle. Fans are already familiar with Seasmoke, who was bonded with Rhaenyra Targaryen's first husband, Leanor Velaryon (John Macmillin), but since Leanor's departure and presumed death, Seasmoke remains riderless and currently resides at Dragonstone. The circumstances surrounding Seasmoke are still up in the air and many fans wonder, since Leanor is still technically alive, can Seasmoke be claimed by another? And why did he not follow his rider?

Some fans believe Seasmoke's recent restless behavior is a result of something happening to Leanor, but in the book, Leanor is killed, which is what leaves Seasmoke open for a dragonseed to claim him. Whatever the showrunners have in store for the series, fans have briefly met Seasmoke's presumed new rider, Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), who is the illegitimate son of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). Since Seasmoke has returned to the show this season, he will likely be claimed by a dragonseed, and, considering he already has some minor experience of warfare and physical combat, he could be a crucial addition to the Blacks' forces.

4 Grey Ghost

Image via HBO

Grey Ghost is another wild dragon of Dragonstone that has never been claimed by anyone, but unlike the Cannibal, Grey Ghost is shy and steers clear of humans. The dragon earned his name for his elusive behavior as well as his pale grey-white coloring that allows him to effortlessly blend into the clouds. Some have been able to catch a glimpse of the majestic creature flying over the Narrow Sea where he is known to hunt, primarily feeding on fish. It's unclear how old Grey Ghost is, but he is presumed to be a young dragon during the events of the Dance of the Dragons.

Unlike some of the other dragons, Grey Ghost has never been claimed by a dragonrider, mainly because no one can ever find him. Even though people know where he resides, he makes very few appearances, making him one of the most difficult dragons to spot. According to the events in the book, Alyn of Hull initially searches for Grey Ghost, but he is never able to locate the mysterious beast and eventually sets his sights on another. Considering Grey Ghost's unpredictable nature and reputation for avoiding humans, it's tough to say if he will be claimed by a dragonseed in the series, but if by some chance he is, his natural camouflage and youthful energy and speed could prove to be a game changer for the Blacks.

3 Silverwing

Image via HBO

Silverwing is one of the oldest dragons who was first bonded with Queen Alysanne Targaryen, the mother of Princess Alyssa Targaryen and Viserys and Daemon Targayen's grandmother. According to the legend in Fire & Blood, Silverwing hatched from an egg that was placed in Alysanne's cradle by her sister, Rhaena. Silverwing was one of the dragons who flew to Winterfell and refused to go over the massive Wall, which was briefly mentioned in House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1, 'A Son for a Son.' After Alysanne's death, Silverwing returned to Dragonstone and remained riderless.

Fans have already met Silverwing's supposed new rider, Ulf White or Ulf the White (Tom Bennett), who made his first appearance in season 2, episode 3, 'The Burning Mill.' While White openly discusses his secret heritage to several others in a tavern at King's Landing, and despite his claim to be Viserys' and Daemon's half-brother, his father is unknown in Fire & Blood. White ultimately travels to Dragonstone, where he successfully bonds with Silverwing, bringing the experienced creature into the fold of the game. Since White has been introduced in the series, there's a good chance that Silverwing will follow, and if the show sticks to the novel, then Silverwing and her new dragonrider are bound to stir things up in more ways than one.

2 Sheepstealer

Image via HBO

Sheepstealer is described as a thin, mud-brown wild dragon who also resides on Dragonstone in the caverns of Dragonmount and earned his name for stealing sheep from shepherds, who he always left alive. The dragon's age is unknown, but it is believed that he hatched from his egg early on during King Jaehaerys I Targaryen's reign, and is not considered to be a young dragon. Sheepstealer are known to frequently hunt around the island in Blackwater Bay, Driftmark, and Wendwater, which is a river located southeast of the Crownlands.

Sheepstealer went unclaimed for several decades, which ultimately made it more difficult for anyone to bond with him. In Fire & Blood, Sheepstealer killed more candidates who attempted to claim him than any of the other three unclaimed dragons, but eventually, he bonded with a fearless young woman from Driftmark named Nettles. Nettles was able to tame Sheepstealer by leaving a dead sheep for the dragon every day, causing him to become comfortable with her presence until he eventually allowed her to mount him. While it's uncertain if Nettles will be introduced into the series or not, that doesn't mean an appearance by Sheepstealer isn't off the table.

1 Vermithor

Image via HBO

Vermithor, known as the Bronze Fury, is the third wild dragon on Dragonstone whose first rider was Viserys' and Daemon's uncle, King Jaehaerys I Targaryen. Similar to Silverwing, Vermithor is said to have hatched from an egg that was placed in Jaehaerys' crib by his sister, Rhaena, which led to the two dragons becoming close through the years. While Vermithor was a fearsome dragon known for his immense size, he's surprisingly comfortable around people and even accepting of anyone who attempts to claim him (but that doesn't mean he didn't barbeque a few brave, unfortunate souls.)

Fans will remember catching a glimpse of Vermithor at the end of the first season finale, 'The Black Queen,' when Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) is seen slowly approaching the beast while singing a High Valaryian dragon song to soothe the beast. Aside from Vhagar, Vermithor is one of the largest dragons remaining, and if a new rider can claim him, it would be a huge advantage for the Blacks. According to Fire & Blood, a dragonseed, Hugh Hammer, manages to claim Vermithor and fights for the Blacks. Since the series has already introduced Hammer, played by Kieran Bew, in the current season, it's almost a guarantee that Vermithor will join the epic Dance of the Dragons.

