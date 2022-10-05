Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.The main theme that House of the Dragon seems to be dissecting is the nature of legacy. There is nothing more important to the Taragaryens than the protection of their bloodline. Marriages and murder are all for political gain, and the prequel series has shown how the members of the “House of the Dragon” itself struggle to handle their duties. Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) finds herself woefully unhappy in her marriage to Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan), who prefers the company of men.

After the death of her lover, Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), Rhaenyra realizes she is all alone. However, she ends up reuniting with her uncle, Daemon (Matt Smith), due to a tragedy in his life. Daemon’s wife (and Laenor’s sister), Laena (Nanna Blondell) orders her dragon Vhagar to burn her alive. The entire royal family gathers in Driftmark for her funeral. It’s here where Rhaneyra admits her feelings to Daemon, who is left without a bride in the wake of Laena’s death. Rhaenyra proposes they marry and stage Laenor’s murder.

After Laenor is considered dead (although the end of the episode reveals he has secretly escaped), Rhaenyra and Daemon are married in a traditional Valyrian Wedding ceremony. In the Valyrian and Targaryen tradition, incest is encouraged to keep the bloodline “pure,” considering how few Valyrians are left after the Doom of Old Valyria. Although this custom is part of their family heritage and makes both of them stronger, it is likely to give Rhaenyra and Daemon more enemies in King’s Landing.

The Old Valyrian Custom

After a charred corpse that is seemingly Laenor’s is discovered by his parents, Rhaenyra and Daemon immediately hold their private wedding following Laenor's death. This is presumably to keep their wedding a secret, although all of their children are in attendance. In the Old Valyrian custom, both the bride and groom cut each other’s lips with a fine blade of dragonglass. Daemon cuts his hand, so their blood can mix together. He then rubs a mark on each of their foreheads; this is meant to signify the continuation of the bloodline.

It’s interesting to see this type of wedding ritual performed, as Game of Thrones only showed us unions that were done in the Westerosi custom. Rhaenyra wears a traditional piece of Valarian headgear, and the two are dressed, likely, in the traditional marital robes of Valyria. They pledge to each other that they are “one flesh, one heart, one soul, now and forever.” It’s perhaps the first time in House of the Dragon so far that we see a marriage that is done for love.

There isn’t much known about the details of the Old Valyrian ceremony other than a few descriptions given in both Fire & Blood and George R.R. Martin’s The World of Ice and Fire. These ceremonies are overseen by Septons, and can have a female officiant. However, it’s not the only Valyrian tradition that we’ve seen on House of the Dragon so far. The traditional hunt to celebrate Aegon II Targaryen’s second birthday dates back to another ancient custom.

The Purity of Blood

The idea of having incestuous relationships is one that dates back to Aegon the Conqueror, who married both his older sister, Visenya, and his younger sister, Rhaenys. While polygamy is not technically outlawed in the Valyrian tradition, the practice was largely frowned upon shortly after Aegon’s time. Aegon’s son, Maegor the Cruel, is known as the last polygamous Targaryen King.

House Targaryen's practice of incest is actually what sparks a conflict with those that follow the Faith of the Seven. During Maegor’s reign, the extremist Faith Militant movement attempted to discredit his rule. He was overthrown by his nephew, Jaehaerys I Targaryen, who was already married to his own sister. However, Jaehaerys was able to bridge peace with the Faith Militant by claiming that as royalty, the Targaryens were not privy to the same laws.

The consequences of the Faith Militants’ quarrels with incestuous relationships have consequences in Game of Thrones. In the fifth season, the Faith Militant, led by the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce), puts Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) on trial for her affair with her brother, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). She is publicly shamed for her crimes in the Season 5 finale, “Mother’s Mercy.”

A Royal Insult?

Rhaenyra and Daemon's wedding was held without the consent (or awareness) of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). Holding a wedding, particularly one that will determine the future heir to the Iron Throne, without the knowledge of the King is considered to be a very serious insult in Westeros. We also know that Viserys refused to accept Daemon’s previous proposal to Rhaenyra, and subsequently cast him out of King’s Landing.

It’s clear in “Driftmark” that the friendship between Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) is beyond mending. Although she embarrassed herself by attacking Rhaneyra in front of the entire family, Alicent may be able to use the secret wedding as an argument to win Viserys back to her side. Considering that Alicent’s father, Ser Otto (Rhys Ifans), has returned to his role as Hand of the King, Viserys might once again fall under the influence of the Hightowers.