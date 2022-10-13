The world of fantasy television has seen treated to two major projects in recent weeks and one of them is HBO’s House of the Dragon. The series is made based on the source material of George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire and Blood. As a prequel to the original HBO series, Game of Thrones there was much expectation and the series has held its own so far. However, the series has not been without controversy as the decision was made to have inclusive casting and this has angered some fans of the franchise.

When the series began, we met Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), the Sea Snake. Lord of the Tides and Master of Driftmark, Corlys is the wealthiest man in Westeros and patriarch of the Velaryon family. Steve’s casting and that of his offspring on the show has drawn backlash from outside quarters and showrunner, Ryan Condal has come out to offer his view on the topic of the cast’s diversity. Speaking to The Wrap, Condal explained that the decision was not one made “to tick a box or to be seen as progressive." The skin color of Corlys was not expressly mentioned in the book and Condal goes on to state that "if we believe in dragons, and shapeshifters and dire wolves, we can believe everybody in the story is not white.”

Condal, however, goes on further to offer a more practical reason as to why the show went in the casting direction it did. The showrunner stated that making the Velaryon family line Black meant that the family lines would be easier to follow given both the Velaryons and Targaryens all had silver hair.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Tells Racists Watching ‘Rings of Power’ and ’House of the Dragon’ to "Get a Job"

Here are his comments:

To me, I mean, I don’t even really think about it anymore. There are so many Valerians in the show, having the Velaryon family, having the Sea Snake’s family, look different than the Targaryens is actually really helpful in the casting and in differentiating people on screen and remembering who’s from what house and maybe making it even clearer that Rhaenyra has children of questionable parentage. I think there are a lot of visual benefits that come along with it, and because Corlys has such a rich and diverse family line himself, just simply making that one turn on him to cast Steve Toussaint, his entire family then becomes a diverse cast and it’s a really interesting way to populate the show with a bunch of different faces that you may or may not have seen in another high fantasy show or in the original series.

Condal’s thoughts are really practical as one could easily differentiate between two of the most powerful houses with a single glance. It also validates Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Ser Vaemond’s (Wil Johnson) claims that Princess Rhaenyra’s children whilst wed to a Velaryon are illegitimate. House of the Dragon is not the only fantasy series to come under fire for inclusive casting, Prime Video’s Rings of Power has seen its fair share of the storm and given that these are both fantastical storylines, the reaction has been telling.

House of the Dragon airs a new episode this Sunday on HBO. Watch the preview for episode 9 below: