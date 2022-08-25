House of Dragon came, and it conquered all our hearts last weekend. The Game of Thrones spin-off is everything that fans expected – it is thrilling, gory, and keeps us on the edge of our seats. As the world has seen, digested, and amply discussed the first episode the showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik explain the choices they made during the pilot and throw some light on Rhaenyra’s position in a new featurette.

The series starts with a prologue that sees the Great Council choosing between a male and female heir for the realm. For the showrunners, the prologue was meant to jog up fans' memories as well as inform the new audience about George RR Martin’s fantastical world. Condal explains, “The things the Great Council should tell you is that this is a patriarchy and that the men of the realm want to keep the men in power.” Which gives us an immediate understanding of the conflict that’s going to be the crux of the series. Paddy Considine who plays King Viserys doesn’t think he “was a guy who sought the crown or wanted it. It came to him.” And that he only wants to keep the peace in the kingdom which makes him something akin to Ned Stark in the original series.

Another thrilling moment of the series is the tourney scene that’s interspersed with Queen Aemma’s childbirth. The makers felt that it was important to bring “Game of Thrones style action to the pilot.” Condal reveals, “It was Miguel’s idea to intercut the birth with the specific fight. Because Aemma tells Rhaenyra early in the story, ‘the child bed is our battlefield.’” So the scene is meant to create the illusion of different kinds of battlefields. While the makers wanted to portray “how difficult the childbirth was” it was also to “dramatize the terrible position that Viserys is put in.” As fate decrees, Aemma and the child Baelon both die which leaves Viserys devastated, however, Sapochnik tells, “Rhaenyra is finding herself unable to be the child, to be the one that’s being looked after. Suddenly she’s having to play the adult role.” Milly Alcock who is playing the younger version of the princess thinks it's “quite traumatic” that she’s cremating her mother and brother. As Condal adds, “It’s the real final moment for her being forced to say goodbye in that way.”

Image via HBO

Sapochnik explains that Viserys' decision to choose Rhaenrya as the heir was “in part out of guilt for what he did to Aemma and in part out of love.” While Considine explains that Viserys is “very protective of Rhaenrya” and at the same time, he can “see the potential within her to be a great ruler” and thus he goes against the grain in naming her heir. We see right from the start that Rhaenyra is in a "comfortable position," nonetheless, Alcock reveals her true state of mind after all that has happened, “She sees it as the first time that she feels she’s good enough for her father. She is also the first woman ever to be named heir. Viserys was named heir over someone who should’ve deserved it, Princess Rhaenys. So, she kind of feels like there’s a reprimand in that." However, Sapochnik doesn’t think “Rhaenyra has any idea what she’s getting into.” And honestly, nor do we!

House of Dragon Episode 2 will air on August 28. Meanwhile, check out the new featurette below: