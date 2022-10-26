Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.House of the Dragon may have the familiar Ramin Djawadi score and the same sweeping shots of King’s Landing that made Game of Thrones so iconic, but it has different goals entirely. Game of Thrones is an epic, J.R.R. Tolkien-esque story of destiny, good and evil, and the supernatural. By comparison, House of the Dragon is a family drama about the inner turmoil that plagues Westeros’ most powerful bloodline. It’s like Succession, but if you replaced Waystar-Royco with the Seven Kingdoms.

The prequel series has done an excellent job of showing the complexity that comes with inheriting power based on your birthright. One of the most compelling themes introduced in the first season is the inherent tragedy of the “second sons,” who are never intended to rule. Daemon (Matt Smith), Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), Vaemond (Wil Johnson), and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) all live within the shadows of their older, diminutive brothers. Although Daemon undermines King Viserys (Paddy Considine) at every turn, there’s a baseline of respect that never fades.

In the season finale, “The Black Queen,” Daemon and Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) hear the heartbreaking news that the King has died. Daemon’s instant reaction signifies the complexity within their relationship; he first looks to honor his brother’s legacy and last commands, as he does not show his vulnerability. Daemon begins to command his war council in order to avoid beginning the grieving process. It solidifies his fractured dynamic with Viserys as the most powerful of House of the Dragon’s first season.

Daemon's Role as Second Son Complicates Things

Image via HBO

It’s somewhat ironic that Daemon’s callous remark about the death of Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) and her stillborn son is what initiates the change in the Targaryen line of succession. Compared to the utterly depraved places that the series goes within the first season, Daemon’s insult seems rather tame. It’s not something Daemon would openly voice to his brother, and he refuses to deny it when he is confronted.

When Daemon makes a pact with Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) to quash the Triarchy in “The Rogue Prince,” he chastises The Sea Snake for speaking ill of his brother. Daemon states emphatically that while he may insult the King, it’s a privilege that is limited to the Targaryen family. Daemon never attempts to usurp his brother; he doesn’t desire the throne, as he knows the burden that it has placed upon Viserys.

We see how the relationship between brothers might turn out with Aemond and Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). They do not have the strong bond that Viserys and Daemon do, they do not share strong love for one another, and Aemond does covet Aegon's throne. It’s evident that the mutual acknowledgment between brothers is not common in Westerosi politics.

But Daemon Still Supports Viserys

Image via HBO

There’s a softening of the relationship within the six-year time jump between Daemon’s exile and the death of his wife, Lady Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell). Although Viserys was initially furious at Daemon for seducing his daughter, he recognizes that he does not want to see him banished entirely during the heartbreaking funeral sequence. Viserys begins to take account of his own legacy, realizing that his family is shattering. He knows that while he and Daemon have had their differences, these are passing moments.

Daemon is forced to watch his brother become a shadow of the man he once was as his disease gets more critical the next time they are reunited. While Rhaenyra openly weeps at her father’s side, Daemon cannot even bear to look at the disfigured face that he sees. In House of the Dragon’s most powerful moment, Daemon aids Viserys as he makes his walk to the Iron Throne. While others would mock and stare at the King, Daemon does not waver in his support. He even is the one to crown Viserys respectfully, in a moment that proves he does not covet his brother's position.

Viserys’ Legacy Lives on in Daemon and Rhaenyra

Image via HBO

The news of Viserys’ death is an inevitable one. Daemon’s first actions are regarding the King’s legacy, as he knows that his brother would never name a successor other than Rhaenyra. Daemon’s quick-witted strategic meeting in the War Council signifies that he is attempting to honor Viserys’ legacy. He knows that the peace that his brother had strived for will not be held with Aegon as King.

There’s a deeper side to Daemon’s contemplation when Rhaenyra mentions the “A Song of Ice and Fire” prophecy. Daemon’s reaction is both fearful and apprehensive; he’s afraid that Rhaenyra might be steeped in the same madness that had overtaken his brother, but he’s also furious that there are some secrets Viserys never shared with him.

There is no character that comes out of House of the Dragon’s first season entirely clean. This is a privileged, royal dynasty that has never been held accountable for its crimes. However, the bonds that bind them together are what makes the series so interesting. While Daemon might hold complicated feelings for his brother, he loved him in a way that few second sons love their older brothers.