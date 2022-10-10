Warning: This report contains spoilers for Episode Eight of House of the Dragon.House of the Dragon’s director Geeta Patel has confirmed the death of a key character in the HBO series’ eighth episode. Patel has confirmed King Viserys Targaryen’s reign has come to an end.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director of the Game of Thrones prequel series has confirmed the death of King Viserys (played by Paddy Considine), relaying the factors involved in portraying his last moments. Patel, who directed the eighth episode of the HBO series, has confirmed that King Viserys’ death was portrayed in the final scenes. “I think the last scene of this episode was always a litmus test. Every time we’d watch or think it through, when we got to that last scene, did we feel what we wanted to feel there? Did we feel the loss?” Patel said in the interview, relaying the importance of when and how King Viserys’ final moments were to take place. She went on to explain there were many factors involved in depicting his death in the best possible way, in which the crew also asked themselves, “Did we feel that he loved his wife who passed away? Did he love Alicent? Did he love Rhaenyra? Did he regret anything? All the complicated layers of Viserys, did we feel it for better or worse?” King Viserys’ death is significant in the series, marking the loss of the one character keeping the peace between the Blacks (Team Rhaenyra) and the Greens (Team Alicent) and the beginning of the ‘Dance of the Dragons.’

Viserys’ death was shown in the recently aired Episode 8 of Season 1 of House of the Dragon, 'The Lord of the Tides'. “My love…” marks the last words King Viserys utters with a raised hand before the final exhale of his laboured breathing is heard and the screen blacks out. Just before he leaves the world, he is put to bed by Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), after making an attempt to protect Rhaenyra and her children from the Greens. Mistaking her for his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targareyn (Emma D'Arcy), he talks about Aegon the Conqueror’s prophecy. Alicent takes this to mean that her son, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) is supposed to be on the throne, leaving the room before King Viserys speaks his last words.

Whilst confirming Viserys’ death, Patel did not reveal who the king was seeing in his final moments. She would not confirm if it was Alicent, Aemma, or Rhaenyra, admitting only Considine knows at this stage. “I’m not a fair person to ask because I actually had the luxury of having a conversation with Paddy and he whispered to me who he was thinking of. So I probably shouldn’t say it. I’ll let him say it if he wants to say it, but I had the same question, and that’s what I’m saying.” Patel also added that not knowing, just like viewers, is what makes her job fun. “It’s just the best part of my job. It’s so great just to be inside Paddy’s mind as he’s Viserys and to wonder, as well, which way is this gonna go?”

