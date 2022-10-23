Each episode of the first season of House of the Dragon up until his death in the eighth episode has seen the once stately King Viserys crumbling further and further into himself both literally and metaphorically. His illness starts with a small ulcer on the back but grows to the point where it shows all over his body. The transformation of Viserys has been one of the most impressive aspects of the series, and the series' prosthetics designer Barrie Gower sat down to talk with Variety regarding Viserys' slow descent into the grave. Previously, Paddy Considine, who played Viserys, spoke to EW on the nature of Viserys' condition, which he said is "...a form of leprosy." He continued, saying that his illness "...becomes a metaphor for being king, and the stress and strain that it puts on you." On his work on the slowly deteriorating King Viserys, Gower said that he and his team "...researched various flesh-eating disorders." He continued, listing some disorders referenced for his prosthetics work, “[n]ecrosis, leprosy, all kinds of horrible references. Lots of interesting shapes, colors and ulcers. They could give us a good indication for textures, colors, glosses, how dry things would be. It’s very grounded in the real world of horrible diseases.” RELATED: Understanding the Changing 'House of the Dragon' Opening Sequences

The first season of House of the Dragon spans twenty years, during which time Viserys' disease slowly takes over his body. The work of balancing the progress of his disease with such a vast time span without making progress seem jarring or inconsistent was another task for Gower. “Over the course of the season we had about seven different stages," Gower said, "which would be told through his make-up, hair, the receding hairline, the pallor and the color of his skin, texture of the skin, and then various small sores on the body.”

He continued, detailing the technical process behind Viserys' look, "[w]e had little silicone molds that you can press onto the skin and peel them off. We had cheek appliances, little sores that were shaved into Paddy’s own beard and his hairline. With the silicone bald cap, we could recede the hairline and had sores in there.”

But there were challenges, of course, towards the end of Viserys' reign. In episodes eight and nine it seems that Viserys is a walking corpse and that he is a walking corpse. To create the walking corpse effect, Gower revealed that a body double was used for the later Viserys scenes."For one or two scenes," he said, "we had a body double who was very slender and had a very pronounced bone structure.” He continued, "[w]e shot some of the scenes with sores on his back, necrosis on his collarbone and shoulders. Then we shot the same scene with Paddy, and VFX were able to manipulate Paddy’s face onto the double’s body.”

Gower's work on the first season of House of the Dragon is nothing short of effective. Gower is set to work on another upcoming project for HBO soon, working to create the terrifying 'clickers' from HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us, a horror video game. The Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon will air on HBO tonight at 9:00 PM ET and 6:00 PM PT.