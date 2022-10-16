Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon.In one of his last showings of strength, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) stood for the final time to go to the throne room and defend his daughter and his grandson's claim to the Driftwood line. As emotional as the scene in House of the Dragon was, it was also a scene that revealed to us just where everyone's loyalties lie. Miscommunications aside, the scene demonstrated loyalty not only to House Targaryen but also to Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) as Viserys' chosen heir.

Before this moment, everything feels fraught. It feels like the throne, controlled by the Hightowers, will surely side with Vaemond (Wil Chambers) and choose him as the heir to Driftmark rather than Laenor's son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault). Calling Lucerys a bastard not only insults the boy, but it puts into question Rhaenyra's claim to the throne, something that obviously serves as an advantage for the Hightowers. When Rhaenyra petitions Rhaenys (Eve Best) for an alliance, Rhaenys recognizes that the cards are stacked against the house of the dragon and says, "Tomorrow the Hightowers land their first blow. They force you to your knees. And I must stand alone." Without a unifying force, Rhaenys recognizes that she would be siding with the losing team.

Viserys Comes to Court After a Desperate Plea From Rhaenyra

Image via HBO

If "The Lord of the Tides" makes anything clear, it's that neither Rhaenyra nor Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) really covets the throne. Although Rhaenyra might be the preferable choice to Aegon, she still appeals to her father about the Song of Ice and Fire and whether he believes the prophecy is real. She repeats what Viserys told her, that it is their duty to hold the realm united against a common foe, though granted that foe is still a couple hundred years away from attacking. But without that foresight, she notes that naming her heir divided the realm. Saying, "I thought I wanted it, but the burden is a heavy one. It's too heavy."

At this point, Viserys, who is drugged on milk of the poppy only replies to Rhaenyra by calling her his only child. It's a tough look considering he has three other children with Alicent, but it's clear that, in many ways, Rhaenyra has always been his favorite child and the one he is closest with. So when she asks him to defend her and her children, does so. He refuses to take milk of the poppy, which not only numbs his pain but addles his mind, and instead calls for Otto (Rhys Ifans) to arrange a family dinner before preparing to enter the throne room.

How Many Times Does Viserys Need to Remind People Who His Heir Is?

Image via HBO

When Vaemond comes to court to demand his right as the heir of Driftmark, he does so by calling himself Lord Corlys' (Steve Toussaint) closest kin, while he is undeniably the brother of Lord Corlys, after Laenor's children he seems to have also forgotten Laena's daughters and his brother's very open wishes. Although Rhaenys knows this, her opinion is not taken into account by Otto Hightower because they don't know who she will side with.

When Viserys arrives it is clear to everyone in that room that he is here to defend his daughter. Over the twenty years since Viserys has named Rhaenyra as heir, it has always been clear that he has not wavered in his support of her. Although he is sick and weak, helped to the throne by his brother Daemon (Matt Smith), he is still cognizant of what is going on. Once seated on the throne, he says, "I must admit my confusion. I do not why petitions are being heard over a settled succession. The only one present who might offer keener insight into Lord Corlys' wishes is the Princess Rhaenys."

As Corlys' wife and long-time confidant, Viserys is right to seek the counsel of his cousin. And, as mentioned earlier in "Driftmark", Rhaenys wanted the Velaryon line to pass through Laena to her daughters, something that Vaemond never even considered. So, when her opinion is sought, she speaks up to advocate both for her husband and for Rhaenyra's claim over Vaemond's. She confirms that Corlys always wanted Lucerys to be his heir, saying, "His mind never changed, nor did my support of him." She then adds that Laena's children will be engaged to Rhaenyra's.

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon's Time Jumps Make the Tragedy of King Viserys Even Sadder

The Consequence for Insulting Rhaenyra Can Be Worse Than Losing a Tongue

Image via HBO

As a warning, Viserys has said multiple times that no one should question his daughter's position as heir, and they should similarly not question the legitimacy of her sons. He clearly said in "Driftmark" that anyone who is so bold as to name them as bastards would lose their tongue. When Vaemond pushes back against Viserys' decision to settle the issue, Vaemond openly proclaims that Lucerys is not his nephew, at least not by blood.

But, Viserys also makes it clear that Lucerys is his true-born grandson, a statement that is definitively true. At the end of the day, not only is Lucerys the true-born son of Rhaenyra, but also Corlys' chosen heir. As he said before, history remembers names, and Lucerys, on paper, is his grandson, the continuation of his line. When Vaemond becomes infuriated, his outburst puts him in immediate danger. After not only calling Rhaenyra's sons bastards but also calling Rhaenyra a whore, it is first Viserys who gets out of his seat, Catspaw dagger in hand. Invalid or not, he is ready to make good on his promise to cut out Vaemond's tongue.

But, Daemon gets to it first and slices Vaemond's head clean off. Should Daemon have suffered some kind of consequence for this? Well, probably the same level of consequence that Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) suffered after killing Joffrey. And since Viserys ordered that anyone questioning his grandsons' legitimacy should have their tongue removed, in a way Daemon was simply executing the king's will.

Viserys' Support of Rhaenyra's Position as Heir Has Never Wavered

Image via HBO

With all of this loyalty for his daughter, with Viserys spending his last push of energy on defending her and her children, it seems odd that Alicent would so grossly misinterpret words spoken by a dying man who is once again addled with milk of the poppy. There is nothing to suggest in Viserys' actions from his final days that he has changed his mind.

In fact, when Jace (Harry Collett) stands up to Aegon's mockery, instead of insulting him in equal measure, he rises above and toasts his two uncles, who clearly hold resentment against him. When Viserys sees this, he approves of it. The same can be said when Jace asks Helaena (Phia Saban) to dance, the music slows, and we close in on Viserys' face. He sees his future heir, the king who will inherit the throne after his daughter, and it's someone who is noble and honorable. He treats Helaena with respect, which can hardly be said for Aegon, and instead of rising to insults, he ignores them.

This is why he tells Alicent, who he believes is Rhaenyra, that she is the one who must unite the realm against the cold and dark. Alicent, who has never heard him declare anyone other than Rhaenyra as his heir is wrong to immediately assume that the Aegon he is talking about is their son. Especially since, just in their immediate family, there is another Aegon. She just witnessed her husband muster the last of his strength to defend his daughter and then set up an entire dinner intended to get peace between the two sides of the family. Any interpretation of Viserys' last words is willful ignorance, not confusion.