As soon as it was announced that Amazon's The Rings of Power (created by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay) and HBO's House of the Dragon (created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal) would be releasing practically side-by-side, it was inevitable that they would be compared and contrasted on every level. Both are prequels to two of the most influential fantasy adaptations of the last two decades, flagship series of their respective platforms positioned to be the next big thing in television. Both prominently feature women in positions of power, episodes over an hour long, and have been caught up in controversies over casting and deviations from the source material.

But all of this is just a surface-level reading, ignoring the many differences that set them apart from one another. Those differences in tone, scope, structure, and aesthetic all lead to massively different viewing experiences that can comfortably coexist, and even enhance each other.

The Most Obvious Difference Is in Story Tone

Image via HBO

At first glance, the most obvious differences between The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon are their respective tones. Rings of Power follows in the footsteps of Peter Jackson's iconic Lord of the Rings trilogy, adapting J.R.R. Tolkien's world with a sense of awe and gravitas. We linger on the impressive cities of the Elves and Men, look out across breathtaking landscapes, and the weight of the history that these characters have seen is ever-present. The colors are bright and vivid, the cities are clean and full of life. The scope of the story is vast, from the Elves grappling with the decline of their entire people to the Harfoots just trying to keep their heads down and out of the way of the big folk, but it's all presented with equal weight — heroes can come from anywhere in Middle-earth.

House of the Dragon is not so optimistic. In the Seven Kingdoms, the colors are often dark, drab, and dingy. Even grand halls and a tomb of a great dragon are dimly lit and feel grimy and unclean, and the spaces not controlled by the royal and noble protagonists feel even more so. While there are fantastical elements present, primarily in the form of dragons, they are secondary to the human stories at the core of the show. The story of House of the Dragon is focused on the members of House Targaryen and the political battles for power between them and those in their orbit, rather than an epic narrative involving people from across the world coming together in the face of some great evil.

There's also the matter of content. The Rings of Power mostly keeps itself in line with the PG-13 violence and chastity of the Peter Jackson films. Characters die and bleed, and one might even see the aftermath of a particularly grievous wound but rarely are the graphic details dwelled on for long in front of the camera. And in the world of Middle-earth, even something as innocuous as a kiss can feel deeply sensual and possibly a bit scandalous. House of the Dragon is the opposite, continuing in the tradition of Game of Thrones with frequent sexual content and brutal violence. Faces are smashed in, leaving blood staining the ground beneath them. Characters visit brothels, and sex is an essential part of the political intrigue that drives the plot. And in the first episode of the season, a protracted and graphic scene portrays the medieval equivalent of a c-section.

Neither Approach to Fantasy Is Wrong

Image via Amazon Studios

There is a place for both the high heroic fantasy of Tolkien and the hard, quasi-historical fantasy of Martin in the world. In many ways, it's better to have both at once. Neither appeals to everyone, and fantasy is such a quintessential genre of storytelling that having two massive shows like these at the same time means there is plenty of gorgeous cinematography and fantasy costuming, set design, and battle scenes to feast one's eyes upon (when it's not too dark to see) regardless of their tolerance for more mature content. It's like having multiple flavors of cake at a party — it doesn't matter which one is better quality, there will always be people who appreciate having the option to eat the vanilla instead of the chocolate.

That said, the question of quality is at the heart of any comparison between The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon. There's a longstanding fandom tradition of pitting their favorites against one another to ultimately prove which is the best (see the never-ending discussions of whether Star Trek is better than Star Wars, or if Marvel is better than DC). But while it's not unreasonable to think that one show may ultimately be a better production than the other, passing judgment now feels premature. Rings of Power has just finished its first season, but there's a five-season plan in place. George R.R. Martin has said that he thinks it will take four seasons to tell House of the Dragon's story. Many iconic shows, such as Star Trek: The Next Generation or Parks and Recreation, had unsteady first seasons before settling into the rhythm that turned them into classics. Any rough patches have time to be ironed out, and so long as both shows are releasing concurrently they have a vested interest in not falling behind the other on a technical level and are likely to push each other to even greater heights.

It's an understandable instinct to pit these two titanic shows against one another, but it's a largely unhelpful one. It doesn't need to be a zero-sum game between them — House of the Dragon's successes are not automatically The Rings of Power's failures, and vice versa. Both shows are better watched on their own terms and enjoyed or critiqued for the vastly different things that they individually bring to the table. That's not to say there can't be merit in the comparison, so long as it's done constructively. As iron sharpens iron, perhaps the Iron Throne can sharpen mithril, and we will all be better off for it.