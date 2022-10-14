Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon.In the latest, monumental episode of House of the Dragon, Paddy Considine's King Viserys I Targaryen was given a true Shakespearean send-off, delivering some of the most powerful and compelling character drama to come out of Westeros since the peak of Game of Thrones. Widespread acclaim has been levied upon Considine's astounding performance, with author and executive producer George R. R. Martin texting Considine himself to commend him on the take of the character as "so much more powerful and tragic and fully-fleshed out than my own version in Fire & Blood." House of the Dragon had, until this most recent episode, been thematically consistent in portraying Viserys as a weak and impressionable leader, making decisions that alienated his powerful allies, and showing a lax hand in enforcing order and holding others to account.

In many ways, Viserys was introduced to audiences in the premiere by depicting his most heinous decision of the entire season: choosing to kill his beloved wife Aemma by ordering a medieval C-section in an attempt to save the life of his desired male heir. It was a horrific, brutal sequence that highlighted this fantasy world's dehumanization of female characters in order to uphold traditional patriarchal values. Jump forward to "The Lord of the Tides" when the leprous, bed-bound Viserys defiantly strides to the Iron Throne in order to once again defend Rhaenyra's inheritance and finally compels the rival Greens and Blacks to make peace at the supper table, before dying peacefully in bed. Viserys certainly tries to make amends through these actions; it should be considered whether these final acts are really a redemption, or a reinforcement of why he failed as a king in the first place.

Is Viserys a Weak King?

Image via HBO

Viserys' purported "weakness" through House of the Dragon can be characterized as inconsistency of conviction, and increasingly tenuous double standards in the way he acts towards others, especially Rhaenyra. Rewatching Episodes 3 ("Second of His Name") and 6 ("The Queen and the Princess"), these highlight two key moments in Viserys' life when his willingness to defend Rhaenyra is perceived by others as a weakness. When prominent lords assume Viserys will name Aegon II as heir to the throne, a drunken Viserys becomes increasingly petulant towards the suggestion he would supplant Rhaenyra, before breaking down in front of Alicent about his uncertainty about naming Rhaenyra his heir. Then, when the birth of Rhaenyra's sons all but spell out an extramarital affair with Ser Harwin Strong, Viserys repeatedly denounces the rumors, with everyone else believing him either blind to the truth, or in complete denial. On the one hand, therefore, Viserys is perceived as weak by the other characters when he chooses Rhaenyra's interests over those of The Realm.

On the other hand, audiences are also encouraged to view Viserys as weak when he puts his own interests above Rhaenyra's. This pertains not only to his capitulation to have Aemma cut open (a scenario that also plays into the "Maester Conspiracy"), but also when he decides to wed Alicent Hightower for love, then later compelling Rhaenyra to wed Laenor Velaryon for convenience. In one of the show's less-subtle moments, Viserys struggles to put down a restrained buck with a single spear stroke, while still receiving applause from his court. These moments, where Viserys appeases masculine values through performative patriarchy, are refracted to the viewer through the perspectives of Rhaenyra and Alicent, who see these acts as pathetic and selfish. Rhaenyra single-handedly defends herself from a wild boar attack and, later in the same episode, directly calls out her father's hypocrisy in marrying Alicent. When Alicent is summoned to the King's bed chambers, the scene lingers on shots that unambiguously convey Alicent's disassociation and complete lack of affection for her increasingly-decrepit husband.

Does Viserys' Last Act in the Throne Room Make Up For Everything Else?

Image via HBO

The pivotal throne room scene in "The Lord of the Tides" is such a monumental shift for Viserys' character as it is a repudiation of his perceived weakness in the eyes of the other characters, explicitly out of a motivation to defend Rhaenyra. In refusing to take milk of the poppy to dull his pain; in exerting the effort to walk to the throne when the episode establishes he is otherwise carried; in having Daemon's assistance to climb the steps (when Daemon was the first one to openly chide him as being weak); the scene is fundamentally a final display of Viserys' resolve to protect his daughter from naysayers and would-be usurpers. The reaction shots between Vaemond and the Greens are deliberate in showing their shock and frustration, as they know the only reason Viserys would go to all this effort would be to overrule Otto's authority. Viserys also exerts his defense of Rhaenyra beyond proclamations, openly calling for Vaemond's tongue moments before Daemon takes care of business for him. Viserys defends Rhaenyra's interest and displays monumental strength in doing so, laying the foundation for him to compel Alicent and Rhaenyra to exchange earnest words over supper. His emotional weakness in the eyes of the characters is substantially diminished.

However, does this display of strength for Rhaenyra override the other aspects of Viserys' weakness, where he acted in his own interests usually at the expense of the women around him? This question is made even more poignant given Paddy Considine's improvised final line, "My love" which implies Viserys sees Aemma at the moment of death. This infers that, from Viserys' perspective, his actions brought him peace, and he saw his wife again. Whether Viserys can be considered redeemed is compounded by the fact that his delirium had, moments before, reaffirmed Alicent's desire to supplant Rhaenyra with Aegon, while the younger Targaryens and Velaryons still hold immense grudges against each other. Viserys may have redeemed himself in his own eyes, and the eyes of those around him, but the lasting consequences of the decisions he made will be the foundation for the upcoming Dance of Dragons. Inevitably, it is Viserys' earnest attempts to do what is right for Rhaenyra, despite not being able to prevent the fallout of his other actions, that cement the character as among the most tragically fated as yet seen from Westeros.

House of the Dragon has 2 further episodes to go to conclude its first season. As promised in the teaser, Episode 9 will deal with the immediate aftermath of Viserys' death in King's Landing, affirming how his final words to Alicent renewed her assertion that Aegon will succeed to the Iron Throne. While book readers anticipate/dread the forthcoming events and non-book readers eagerly await them, it will certainly take time to acclimatize to the absence of Considine's tragic take on Viserys I Targaryen.