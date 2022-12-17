HBO's House of the Dragon has become one of 2022's most popular shows. Three years after the Game of Thrones final, the new series invited fans back into Westeros, this time during the height of the Targaryen dynasty. Due to its success, the new show has caught the attention of more than just Game of Thrones fans. Many people who did not watch the original series are interested in the highly-praised prequel. But without any context for the world, would they understand the story? The short answer is yes. House of the Dragon builds on Game of Thrones without relying on it too heavily.

But where to begin with the Westeros series is a more complicated question. Even those who didn't watch Game of Thrones know of the fans' disappointment in the series finale and may prefer to avoid the frustration. Or they are daunted by Game of Throne's 8 seasons as opposed to House of the Dragon's 1. When deciding where to start with this world, the answer isn't straightforward. Basically, these series are a tangled web. But the good news is, you can begin your journey through Westeros with either series, though there are a few things to consider.

House of the Dragon Includes Hints and References to the Later Series

Game of Thrones was the first of the two series to be made. That means all the necessary information is contained within the series. Game of Thrones never expects its audience to have knowledge from outside sources. House of the Dragon was made for fans of Game of Thrones. At the beginning of the first episode, the show lays out how many years exist between the events on screen and the story seen in Game of Thrones. This opening is more of a passing reference than anything else and can be easily ignored. But it isn't the only reference. Throughout House of the Dragon, the names of families featured in Game of Thrones are highlighted. These moments will not get the same reaction from someone who has yet to see Game of Thrones and may lead said person to wonder about the significance of the name Stark. The references may be distracting but don't impede the understanding of the show. The biggest connection between the two is the prophecy discussed in House of the Dragon, which isn't fulfilled until Game of Thrones. This prophecy is clear enough to those who know the original series, but those who don't may fall into the same traps of misinterpretation as the House of the Dragon characters. Additionally, the significance placed on the prophecy will feel anti-climactic because it can't amount to anything until the time of Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon Comes Before Game of Thrones Chronologically

On the other hand, Game of Thrones discusses the characters of House of the Dragon as historical figures. House of the Dragon focuses on the ruling family more than a hundred years before Game of Thrones. Everything that happens is of historical importance, so, of course, the characters in Game of Thrones know about it. These passing mentions reveal the final fate of a certain lead in the prequel show. For those who watched the show years before, the moment was easily forgotten. But now that the name is recognizable, it would stand out. But is that one moment enough to reverse the order of the series?

The truth is that the times changed between the two series, making the wider lore different. The two have different focuses as far as magic. While House of the Dragon is (obviously) about dragons, Game of Thrones takes place after the dragons have died out. Game of Thrones gives more context to the world as a whole as it features characters from all around, while House of the Dragon centers on one family and really just one location. So, watching House of the Dragon first means less of an understanding of Westeros' layout.

So Which Show Should You Watch First?

Almost any discussion of House of the Dragon comes back to Game of Thrones. So the content may be spoiler-free, but that's no guarantee. People who enjoy online discussions or other fan content will be unable to avoid Game of Thrones spoilers when looking at House of the Dragon information. Be it character comparisons or a handful of parallels in the plot, Game of Thrones always connects to discussions about House of the Dragon. If watching self-contained, the new series will not spoil Game of Thrones, but that isn't realistic. Yet House of the Dragon is happening now. It's exciting and a common topic of conversation. Waiting on the new series only means more spoilers will be available when you get there. So what's the best way to approach it?

While either series would make sense independently, the best thing to do is start with Game of Thrones. As it was made first, it is meant to be seen before House of the Dragon. Despite the brief spoilers for the new series, starting with the old one will provide a wider context for the world and allow a better understanding of the families in House of the Dragon. The new show is based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, which is structured to be a history book of sorts. It is compiled from different accounts of the events. These unreliable sources lead to contradicting stories that the show must choose between. And since fans are expected to know the end of the story from the book, House of the Dragon can be enjoyable even with spoilers.

Though each show could be seen first, Game of Thrones serves as a better introductory course to Westeros because it covers more distance and includes a larger selection of families in its cast. Yet that doesn't mean that House of the Dragon is dependent on another show to make sense. Watching House of the Dragon first would lose some context of the wider world, but the show would make sense by itself. Spoilers are a real danger, but as far as the show's text, skipping Game of Thrones in favor of the prequel is an option, just not the most recommended one.