Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 5 of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture House of the Dragon delves into the Targaryen civil war prior to Game of Thrones, focusing on succession and a House divided.

Aegon the Conqueror's legacy included uniting the Seven Kingdoms through alliances and setting a course for the Targaryen dynasty.

Jaehaerys the Conciliator ushered in a period of peace and codified Targaryen exceptionalism, shaping the realm for generations before his successor, Viserys I

HBO's Emmy-nominated hit series House of the Dragon follows the lead-up to the decline of House Targaryen, focusing on the legendary succession crisis that led to a civil war between the two children of the former King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) both lead the Blacks and Greens in a battle to sit on the Iron Throne, but who came before them? There is a rich history of Targaryen kings prior to Viserys that isn't really touched on in House of the Dragon. Fortunately, George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood gives us a lot of insight into the kings leading up to the Dance of the Dragons, and their reigns. Filled with warring, back-stabbing, and glory, the history of the Targaryens is not for the faint of heart.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

Aegon the Conqueror

2 BC - 37 AC

Aegon's Conquest of Westeros was the beginning of an almost 300-year Targaryen dynasty. While Aegon is probably the most famous Targaryen king, he was better known for his Conquest rather than for his reign, and most of Aegon's life and reign were dedicated to joining all seven Kingdoms. The dragons were crucial to the Conquest. Aegon rode Balerion, while Rhaenys rode Meraxes and Visenya rode Vhagar. Aegon formed alliances wherever possible and was able to bring numerous houses into the fold without the need for violence. The Conqueror chose to allow his defeated enemies to keep their lands and positions — the former kings would re-style themselves as lords and continue to rule over their respective parts of the country. Aegon had no interest in interfering with the kingdoms' laws and customs, and a crucial aspect of the Conquest was the Targaryens' assimilation into Westerosi culture.

Aegon relied heavily on his sister-wives during his reign. Both Rhaenys and Visenya would come to be known as the most influential queens in Westeros history. Each time Aegon left King's Landing or Dragonstone, he would bring one of his wives with him and leave the other to rule in his absence. Aegon only produced two heirs: Aenys, born to Rhaenys in 7AC, and Maegor, born to Visenya in 12AC. Because of this, many speculated that Aegon was infertile, and his children were bastards, which may have thrown a wrench into Aegon's plans. His motivations behind the decision to conquer Westeros were generally considered to be unknown or lost to time, but House of the Dragon reveals that Aegon's prophetic dream, the Song of Ice and Fire, is what motivated him from the start — a key feature of the prophecy was that it dictated a Targaryen must sit on the Iron Throne to protect Westeros from a world-ending darkness.

Aenys, King Abomination

37 AC - 42 AC

Image via HBO

Known as one of the weaker Targaryen kings with one of the shortest reigns, Aegon's first son, Aenys, was born sickly and weak. It was speculated that he was actually the son of Rhaenys' favorite bard, which continued until he bonded with his dragon, Quicksilver. Aenys spent the majority of his youth being trained to rule by his father. Aegon believed in the importance of making himself known to the realm, spending half of every year on royal tours and bringing Aenys along on each one.

In an attempt to preserve the Valyrian bloodline, likely as a result of Aegon's prophecy, Aenys was married to Alyssa Velaryon, a member of the only other remaining Valyrian family. Together they had six children, including Aegon, Aenys' heir, and Jaehaerys, who was Aenys' youngest son but would go on to be the future king. Although he was known as a good and kind man, Aenys accomplished almost nothing during his reign while making a series of critical mistakes that would be felt by the Seven Kingdoms for almost a generation. Following his ascension to the Iron Throne, a series of rebellions against Targaryen rule broke out across Westeros. This eventually led to the Faith Militant Uprising, a rebellion started by the Faith of the Seven against the Valyrian customs of polygamy and incest that lasted for the next seven years.

Maegor the Cruel

42 AC - 48 AC

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The most notorious Targaryen king with a violent and disastrous reign, Maegor was the son of Visenya and Aegon, though there were rumors that Visenya conceived Maegor using dark magic. In contrast to his brother Aenys, Maegor was a fierce warrior and considered one of the finest knights in the Seven Kingdoms, though he had a vicious temper. Maegor wielded both of the Targaryen family's Valyrian steel swords, Dark Sister and Blackfyre, and to round out his collection of Targaryen symbols of power, Maegor refused to bond with a dragon until his father's death, when he claimed Aegon's dragon, Balerion the Black Dread.

Like his reign, Maegor's ascension was violent and cruel. Following his brother's death, Maegor returned from his exile in Pentos to claim the Iron Throne for himself. Though Alyssa Velaryon, Aenys' widow, proclaimed her son Aegon to be the true king, Maegor held King's Landing and the seat of power in Westeros. Aegon amassed an army to claim his throne, but Maegor clashed with Aegon and his army, eventually killing his nephew in the Battle Beneath the God's Eye. After the battle, Maegor came to be known as Maegor the Cruel.

Maegor, like his brother Aenys, contributed almost nothing of value to the Seven Kingdoms during his reign. Aside from ending the Faith Militant uprising, he also expanded the Red Keep, adding the series of secret tunnels that Blood and Cheese used during Season 2 of House of the Dragon, but after the expansion was finished, Maegor had the workers killed to maintain the Red Keep's secrets. Eventually, his reign of terror caused many of his supporters to distance themselves from him, rallying around Aenys' son, Jaehaerys, and proclaiming him to be the lawful king of Westeros. Maegor tried to gather an army to oppose his nephew but could only come up with roughly four thousand men, and soon after that, was mysteriously found dead on the Iron Throne.

Jaehaerys the Conciliator

48 AC - 103 AC

Image via HBO

Regarded as the most popular and well-loved king in the Targaryen dynasty, Jaehaerys ascended the Iron Throne at the age of fourteen and received the mostly unanimous support of the lords of the Seven Kingdoms following Maegor's death. Boasting the longest reign of all the Targaryen kings, Jaehaerys was responsible for ushering in 81 years of peace, prosperity, and stability. The population of Westeros expanded during his reign, and many said that while Aegon the Conqueror joined the Seven Kingdoms, Jaehaerys united them.

Jaehaerys continued the Valyrian practice of incest, marrying his sister Alysanne against his mother's wishes, but took steps to protect himself and the realm from another Faith uprising. Jaehaerys created the Doctrine of Exceptionalism, which declared Targaryens were unlike others and would not be governed as equals to the rest of the Westerosi. This codified his and all future Targaryen marriages and protected his descendants from persecution by the Faith. Alysanne, who became known as Good Queen Alysanne, became as influential a queen as Rhaenys and Visenya had been, and together with Jaehaerys organized and codified the laws of the Seven Kingdoms. Together they also established the King's Road, as well as a series of interconnecting roads that united Westeros.

While he was considered an excellent king, Jaehaerys' approach to succession was controversial. Though they had 13 children together, a series of tragedies meant that almost all of Jaehaerys and Alysanne's children were killed or died suddenly, leaving the aging king without an heir. After Jaehaerys' first heir, Aemon, was killed, Jaehaerys decided to name his second son Baelon as his new heir rather than Aemon's daughter, Rhaenys (Eve Best), which apparently infuriated Queen Alysanne. After Baelon died, Jaehaerys (Michael Carter) was worried there would be a succession crisis between Rhaenys and Baelon's son Viserys, so he called a Great Council to decide who would sit on the Iron Throne after his death. The Council decided on Viserys over Rhaenys, who would become known as the Queen Who Never Was.

Viserys, The Young King

103 AC - 129 AC

Close

Viserys inherited 55 years of peace when Jaehaerys died, and continued to uphold that peace for the entirety of his reign. Like his grandfather, Viserys was kind, well-loved, and generous, and the Targaryens were considered to be at the peak of their power during Viserys' reign. Married to Aemma Arryn (Siân Brooke), who was half-Targaryen herself, Viserys had trouble producing a male heir, but his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock/Emma D'Arcy) was known as the Realm's Delight.

After Aemma's death, Viserys wavered about choosing between his daughter and brother Daemon (Matt Smith) as his heir. Though Daemon considered himself to be the heir to the Iron Throne, Viserys named Rhaenyra as his heir and continued to affirm her claim until his death, even after his first son, Aegon I (Tom Glynn-Carney), with Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey/Olivia Cooke) was born. However, Viserys did not establish a law of succession, like Aegon I and Jaehaerys, and this was a huge factor in the lead-up to the Dance of the Dragons. Viserys' unwillingness to codify any type of inheritance laws, other than affirming Rhaenyra's claim to the throne, perpetuated the mistakes made by the kings that came before him.

The end of Viserys' reign marks the beginning of Dance of the Dragons, in both Fire and Blood and House of the Dragon. As the Blacks and the Greens continue to fight, Rhaenyra and Aegon become further entrenched in their positions, and the Targaryen dynasty begins to weaken. How might the course of history have gone if Jaehaerys had named Rhaenys as his heir over Viserys, or if the Greens had not usurped Rhaenyra's throne? A theme in Targaryen history is an unwillingness to clearly define inheritance laws, as well as a pattern of upholding male precedence in the line of succession, and this is largely demonstrated by the fact that history tends to remember Aegon as king rather than Rhaenyra, despite the legitimacy of her claim. Rather than Rhaenys and Rhaenyra being afforded their birth rights, they were passed over in favor of men, and the Targaryens might just burn for it.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max in the U.S., with new episodes airing Sundays.

WATCH ON MAX