With no more day-and-date Warner Bros. titles, HBO Max is looking to level up in 2022.

HBO Max on Wednesday released a tantalizing teaser for what the streamer has in store for 2022, providing first looks at hotly anticipated titles such as Our Flag Means Death, the pirate comedy in which Taika Waititi plays Blackbeard; DMZ, an upcoming comic book adaptation with a pilot directed by Oscar-nominee Ava DuVernay; and We Own This City, a new crime drama from The Wire duo David Simon and George Pelecanos.

The two-minute spot also provides glimpses at new Max Originals such as Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Julia, Love & Death, and new HBO Originals The Gilded Age, The Time Traveler’s Wife, and The White House Plumbers. Returning series such as Westworld, His Dark Materials, The Nevers, The Flight Attendant and Raised by Wolves also get first look reveals.

In 2022, the fledgling streamer will further tap into the Warner Bros. vault for brand new programming set in the DC universe, Westeros, and the Wizarding World. In January, HBO Max will debut Peacemaker, a new series from director James Gunn, based on the antihero character introduced in The Suicide Squad. Played by John Cena, Peacemaker is described as a “compellingly vainglorious” man who can go to any lengths to attain peace, even if it means taking a few lives along the way.

But the new year will begin with Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a reunion of many of the people involved with the franchise to celebrate the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Promotional material has teased a one-off special in the vein of this year’s long-awaited Friends reunion. Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will be joined by a whole host of Harry Potter cast members as they lovingly look back at their decade working on the films.

The spot also leans heavily on House of the Dragon, the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Additionally, footage from a bunch of new Warner Bros movies produced exclusively for HBO Max was also unveiled. These titles include House Party, Father of The Bride, Kimi, The Fallout, Scoob: Holiday Haunt, and Moonshot. No footage from the upcoming Batgirl film, which recently began production, was released.

HBO Max will also stream hit 2021 films such as Free Guy, the Ryan Reynolds-starring film that marched its way to over $300 million worldwide earlier this year, as well as F9 and The Last Duel.

This will be a potentially pivotal year for the streamer, as it will no longer have high-profile Warner Bros. titles to release day-and-date. The final film in the studio’s controversial 2021 release strategy is this week’s The Matrix Resurrections. You can watch the promotional HBO Max spot below.

