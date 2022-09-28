Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon.With House of the Dragon making a ten-year time jump between Episodes 5 and 6 viewers have been left to figure out what exactly went on in King's Landing and the rest of the realm during this time. So what do we know, and what can we assume about the events that happened during this decade, that led up to the events of Episode 6, "The Princess and the Queen."

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon': Targaryen Rules of Succession, Explained

Rhaenyra Has Three Children Now, But Who Is Her Baby Daddy?

Image via HBO

Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) has had three successful pregnancies since last we saw her, and considering how her mother Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) died, this must have been an emotional, if not traumatic time for her. While it is never explicitly stated, it is almost guaranteed that her three male children, and heirs; Jacaerys 'Jace' Velaryon (Leo Hart), Lucerys Velaryon (Harvey Sadler), and Joffrey Velaryon were fathered by Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr). This is a fairly serious, and long-term romance for both of them, as based on the age of the children it has been going on for the majority of the time jump. While it seems that Ser Harwin has maintained an interest in his sons, it is unclear how much contact he has had with them, and in what capacity. He and Rhaenyra seemed to have been able to keep their secret from the children up until Episode 6 when it suddenly dawns on Jace that he may be a "bastard."

Ser Laenor Has Been Enjoying His Time in King's Landing

Image via HBO

Ser Laenor (John Macmillan) seems to have been having a jolly good time in King's Landing time in the last ten years. While we don't have any of the specifics Rhaenyra does mention that he has been spending money, drinking wine, and sleeping with a lot of men (Most recently Ser Qarl). He appears to have a good relationship with Rhaenyra's two eldest sons Jace, and Lucerys, who he has been raising as his own, and for the time being, they share the last name Velaryon. He named his third 'son' Joffrey in honor of his dead lover, the Knight of Kisses, so it is safe to assume that he has been grieving his loss all this time. His relationship with Rhaenyra seems to be one of mutual respect and friendship, which has developed in their time living together as man and wife. They may have had separate interests, but they have stayed true to their word and supported each other in their roles as Queen and King-consort to be.

Viserys Has Been Ignoring the Truth and Alicent Has Been Pursuing It

Image via HBO

King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has apparently spent the last ten years ignoring the signs of his daughter's affair and the obvious animosity between his wife and his daughter. A better man may have tried to mend these wounds rather than refusing to acknowledge they exist. The King's legacy will be one of inaction leading to war, not peace.

Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has been busy taking her father's words to heart and preparing for the King's death. Last we saw her she had a toddler, Prince Aegon (Ty Tennant), and a baby daughter Princess Helaena (Evie Allen), she has since added another son to the brood in Prince Aemon (Leo Ashton). Alicent's plan to call up her bannermen for war with Rhaenyra has not progressed as much as she would like during this time period. With the King still alive, there is nothing much to be done to move forward. It seems that watching Rhaenyra have a succession of brown-haired boys, and suffer no consequences has caused Alicent to become bitter and angry, both at Rhaenyra for her actions and Viserys, who has forbidden her to speak of these 'rumors' regarding his grandsons' parentage. She has become so hard and jaded that she is unwilling to accept peace terms that might save the realm from a civil war, and protect the lives of her children.

Alicent and Rhaenyra's Kids Have Grown Up in the Red Keep Together

Image via HBO

Alicent's oldest son and Rhaenyra's main competition for the Iron Throne, Aegon II, doesn't appear to have spent as much time as his mother would have liked preparing to rule or viewing his half-sister as the enemy, but he has definitely hit puberty in this time and has developed an eye for the ladies. As the oldest of the next generation, he seems to have developed a mean streak though it does seem mainly aimed at his brother, who he bullies for not having a dragon of his own. It is unclear in the show if Alicent's only daughter Helaena has her own dragon (though the HBO website says she is bonded to Dreamfyre), but she does seem to have a curious mind and chances are good that she spent much of this time satisfying her own curiosity about the world. Alicent's youngest son, Aemon has spent a lot of his young life yearning to have his very own dragon and being teased by his brother and nephews (Jace and Luc). This has led to him developing an obsession with dragons and caused him to spend much of his young life sneaking into the Dragon Pits.

No, Criston Cole Is Not in Jail

Image via HBO

Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) has maintained his position as a member of the Kingsguard, which is surprising considering he murdered a wedding guest the last time we saw him. He is now guarding the Queen instead of the Princess and seems to have spent the last ten years sulking about Rhaenyra refusing his marriage proposal. He has also had some additional duties added to his role in this last time jump, as he is now responsible for training the Targaryen and Velaryon children to be knights. It is unclear how long he has been training them, but it seems that he has once again been dishonoring himself by using his position to favor Alicent's children over Rhaenyra's.

Daemon and Laena Have Two Kids and Relocated to Pentos

Image via HBO

Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) used his time wisely, courting and marrying Lady Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell). While episode 6 finds them living in Pentos, across the Narrow Sea from King's Landing, It is unclear exactly where else they have traveled and lived during this time. They have two daughters Baela Targaryen (Shani Smethurst) and Rhaena Targaryen (Eva Ossei-Gerning). Like her parents who ride Caraxes and Vhagar, Lady Baela has a dragon named Moondancer, whereas Lady Rhaena's dragon egg never hatched, so she must claim another dragon if she wishes to become a Dragonrider. Daemon has changed a great deal in the last decade, no longer impulsive and angry he seems to have found comfort and respect his second wife Lady Laena. He has taken the time to teach at least his eldest daughter High Valyrian and has removed himself from King's Landing and its "political scheming" in an attempt to be content with his place in the world.

He has not been able to shake his ties to his family entirely though, as he has spent a good deal of time researching the Dragonriders of old. Lady Laena has not been as satisfied with their traveler lifestyle and has been yearning to return home with her daughters and husband so that her kids can be raised in Westeros where they belong, and she has spent at least the most recent times appealing to Daemon to return to being the man that she married.

House Strong Has Gained Higher Position in the Court

Image via HBO

Lord Lyonel of House Strong (Gavin Spokes) has spent ten years being a dutiful and loyal Hand of the King, and like Viserys turning a blind eye to the affairs of his eldest child. Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) has continued to whisper poison into the ear of Queen Alicent and has secured himself to her side more concretely during these past ten years. It is also safe to assume that he has been busy making plans for the favor that he will ask of the Queen after what he did at the end of the last episode.